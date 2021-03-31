What is a paradox?
According to the dictionary it is “a seemingly absurd or self-contradictory statement or proposition that when investigated or explained may prove to be well founded or true.”
The scriptures are full of paradoxes as is life. Most of the time we try to ignore them or explain them away. The problem is, we can’t.
In our Western world many people suffer from an inability to live with paradox and contradiction. We have this need to make sense out of everything; to explain everything rationally and reasonably. It cannot be both/and. It must be either/or.
What a shame.
The startling idea that truth can be multilayered, unpredictable and contradictory is generally not a part of our modern Western world. Yet many of our great Christian thinkers and saints (and those in other faiths too) point to the necessity of embracing paradox.
It is positively written into Christian doctrine as a means of taking us beyond simplistic connections to God — God is both 1 and 3; Jesus is both human and divine.
Allow me to cite some Biblical examples of paradox followed be some daily life paradoxes. One Biblical example of a paradox might be Matthew 5 where Jesus states, “Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit the earth” — not the mighty conqueror who one might expect.
Another is when Jesus states that only when one loses his life does (s)he gain or find it. Common sense tells us otherwise. Or so we think. And there is Jesus’ teaching that the Kingdom of God is both present and yet to come. Really?
In the New Testament Paul frequently draws on paradox to lead us into spiritual maturity. One well known example is in 2 Corinthians 12:10 where he says, “When I am weak, then I am strong.” How can one manifest strength and power when one is weak and impotent? This is a paradox. Let me come back to that in a moment.
For those of you who still aren’t sure what I am proposing, let’s suggest some common paradoxes in our culture today and how we can live with them.
It is possible to be pro-choice and anti-abortion.
It is equally possible to be a feminist and love and respect men.
It is possible to have privilege and be discriminated against, to be poor and have a rich life, to not have a job and still have money.
It is possible to be gay and Christian.
It is also possible to believe in God and science.
It is possible to believe in sensible gun control legislation and still believe in one’s right to defend one’s self, family and property.
It’s possible to be anti-war and pro-military.
It is possible to love your neighbor and despise his/her actions.
It is possible to advocate Black Lives Matter and still be pro police.
It is possible to not have an education and be brilliant.
It is possible to be Muslim and also suffer at the hands of terrorists.
It is possible to be a non-American fighting for the American dream.
It is possible to be different and the same.
This week is Holy Week and Easter is a couple of sunrises away. Let me return to the greatest Paradox of All. And if you are having a problem swallowing the above listed paradoxes, I fear you will need to reject this last one completely.
How can a semi-educated, 1st-century Palestinian be executed by the government (in cahoots with his religious leaders) only to demonstrate universal redemption for those who killed him and for the entire world?
Or as Paul put it, how can the wisdom and power of this world be so foolish and impotent. How can one be the other?
This, sisters and brothers, is the universal Paradox of Easter, the scandal of the Cross.
As we once more move into the Resurrection can we live with the daily manifestations of unpleasant but life abundant paradoxes? Even when they seem to be unexplainable or unacceptable?
May you be blessed with the joy of the Resurrection for these next 50 days. May you delight in paradox. And may the Spirit show you ways to be gentle with yourself and with others.
