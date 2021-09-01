HR_C_1_09_01.jpg

Labor Day 2021

Whether you use the words “hand grown,” “handmade,” “handiwork,” or “handcrafted” you are saying something great about America. For Labor Day we pay tribute to some of the hard-working hands here in Hampshire County.

Springfield Rescue.JPG

Springfield Fire and Rescue

Donna Steward

"I want to be there for people in their hour of need."

(Left to right) Derick Miller (HCESA), Devon Nimmo (HCESA), Vannessa Carter (Romney), Rob Carter (Springfield), Donna Steward (Springfield)

Rescue Hands.JPG
Josh Oates.JPG

Josh Oates

Augusta Auto Parts

"I've always worked on vehicles, since I was little. I enjoy working in the community."

Oates.JPG
Missy Stump.JPG

Missy Stump

Gina's Soft Cloths Shop

"I enjoy the people I work with."

Stump.JPG
Kelli Ruckman.JPG

Kelli Ruckman

CVS Pharmacy

"I like the customer interaction. I've been at it for a long time – 14 years."

Ruckman.JPG
Rosibel Valladares.JPG

Rosibel Valladares

El Puente

"I'm making money, and I like to talk and be friendly with people."

Valladares.JPG

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.