Labor Day 2021
Whether you use the words “hand grown,” “handmade,” “handiwork,” or “handcrafted” you are saying something great about America. For Labor Day we pay tribute to some of the hard-working hands here in Hampshire County.
Springfield Fire and Rescue
Donna Steward
"I want to be there for people in their hour of need."
(Left to right) Derick Miller (HCESA), Devon Nimmo (HCESA), Vannessa Carter (Romney), Rob Carter (Springfield), Donna Steward (Springfield)
Josh Oates
Augusta Auto Parts
"I've always worked on vehicles, since I was little. I enjoy working in the community."
Missy Stump
Gina's Soft Cloths Shop
"I enjoy the people I work with."
Kelli Ruckman
CVS Pharmacy
"I like the customer interaction. I've been at it for a long time – 14 years."
Rosibel Valladares
El Puente
"I'm making money, and I like to talk and be friendly with people."
