Ministry is made up of many things and let’s face it, the pastor or minister is a key player, so-to-speak, in the makeup of any church. In truth, it has been proven that a church will take on the personality of the pastor.
So what exactly does that mean? Well, if a pastor is an extrovert, one who enjoys people and one who is mission-minded, then it is more likely that the parishioners will catch the vision that the pastor lays out for the church and they will be more likely to look beyond the 4 walls of the building and see that the purpose of the church is much more than simply running a daycare for Christians.
Before the church began in Jerusalem, Jesus told His disciples that they were to be witnesses in Jerusalem (home town), Judea (state), Samaria (nation) and unto the uttermost parts of the earth (overseas). That’s a basic breakdown of how it might work for the American church today.
In other words, we can go to church on Sunday and enjoy a good, uplifting service, but the real work begins when we leave because when we walk through the church doors, we are on the mission field.
That again prompts the question, what exactly does that mean?
Jesus said, “I was naked and you clothed me, sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.” (Matthew 25:36)They asked Him, “When did we do these things and His response was, “In as often as you did it undo the least of these, you did it unto me.” (Matthew 25:37- 40)
Food pantries, soup kitchens, clothes closets and outreach ministries to nursing homes and jails are great extensions of the church, and churches are blessed by God for fulfilling His calling.
But there are great opportunities for individual ministries as well. Opportunities for us to just be cognizant of those things that are going on around us on an everyday basis.
I was recently told of a gentleman who noticed an elderly woman struggling to unload her grocery cart into her car. He approached her cautiously so as to put her at ease and not frighten her and asked if he could help her.
She informed him that her back was hurting her, making the task of lifting and twisting difficult. Not only did he help her put her groceries into her car, but he also asked her if she would mind if he took time to pray with her.
Again she consented and standing there between the cars, he simply bowed his head and asked the Lord to help her and to give her relief from the aches and pains that were limiting her day to day activities.
“In as much as you have done it unto the least of these, you have done it unto me,” Jesus said.
A simple opportunity, on a personal level, to be His hand extended and to reach out to someone in need.
Many of our extended ministries of the church are based upon, can we get these people to come to our church. And it would be nice if they would, but that’s not the purpose.
Our purpose is to simply reach out to those in need and those who are hurting and offer an encouraging word or give a kind smile in Jesus’ name.
I am convinced that if we do His bidding and fulfill His calling, Jesus will take care of seeing to it that the needs of the church are met.
