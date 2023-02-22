100 years ago – 1923
N.W. Grade to be Federal Highway – Romney persons will rejoice in the very good news that the northwestern grade running through this place has finally settled upon by officials of the Virginia and West Virginia high associations as the standard east and west route and as a federal highway. The Northwestern grade, formerly a toll road, but now under State control from here westward to the West Virginia line beyond Gore, Va., has been agreed upon.
Greatest Glass Producing State – West Virginia is the greatest glass producing state in the union. At Parkersburg there is the greatest shovel factory in the world; at Charleston the greatest axe factory, at Fairmont the world’s largest bottle factory, at Martinsburg we have the largest hosiery mills in the world; at Mannington there is the largest sanitary pottery, at Morgantown the only pressed-prism glass plant in the world; at Wheeling the largest manufactory of proprietary medicines; at Charleston the largest sheet glass plant in the world; and up at Richwood, the largest clothes pin factory.
50 years ago – 1973
A low of 3 degrees on the 17th and a high of 50 degrees on the 20th have been recorded for the week. Precipitation measured .37 inches.
Hampshire Post 91 of the American Legion will hold its 54th anniversary birthday celebration dinner Friday, March 2.
Three ladies from our county, and their agent, are pictured in the book, “Adventures in Good Living,” by Miss Gertrude Humphreys, West Virginia Extension Homemakers Council. They are Mrs. Edna Timbrook, Mrs. Thelma Beery, Augusta; Mrs. Curtiss Haines, Springfield and Mrs. Maxine Strother. This book is all about the building of adult education programs of the homemaker’s organizations.
40 years ago – 1983
The new Romney Fire Hall is progressing nicely. The kitchen is finished. The restrooms will be complete within the next two weeks and the fire company hopes to be holding public functions shortly.
Despite the recent fatal West Virginia State Police MEDEVAC helicopter crash which claimed the lives of a pilot, a paramedic and a patient, the program is continuing. And, authorities are pushing to expand the pilot project into a 24-hour, statewide permanent portion of the state’s emergency medical service system.
Helen I. Adams has been appointed postmaster of the Springfield post office.
Denny’s Family Store advertised Washington’s Birthday Sellabration with sweaters, shirts and jeans ranging in price from $6.22 - $24.22. Work shoes, $27.22 - $31.22 and boys Acme Dingo western boots, $15.22 - $16.22.
30 years ago - 1993
Another community in Hampshire County has expressed interest in forming a volunteer rescue squad. Volunteer firemen for the Capon Springs Fire Company voted to support efforts for a rescue squad at their last meeting.
Berean Independent Baptist Church of Fort Ashby recently elected the Rev. Dana Umbel as pastor.
Hampshire girls volleyball team captured the first ever Potomac Valley Conference tournament title defeating Franklin High School 13-15, 15-6 and 15-10 in the final match Saturday at Hampshire. Hampshire had won the PVC title twice before under coach Fritsch, the last time in 1989. In previous years the PVC title was based on teams’ won-loss record.
20 years ago – 2003
The long, wet winter has taken a toll on the progress of the new Romney Middle School. According to schools finance director Dale Hayes, there has been virtually no movement on the project since November. And that, he said, will delay the proposed opening until the beginning of the 2004-05 school term.
Stephen Shockey has returned to his home in Cherry Valley, Calif., after spending time here with friends and relatives and attending the funeral of his grandmother, Martha Jackson.
It was the most widespread snowstorm to hit West Virginia and the county since 1996 and has been blamed for at least five deaths, sent ice-coated trees toppling over power lines and dumped nearly 2 feet of snow statewide. Tabbed the Presidents Day storm, Sunday and Monday kept county residents mostly inside until Wednesday. The storm also delayed the publishing of the Hampshire Review until Thursday of this week, which only happened a handful of times in recent memory.
10 years ago – 2013
ROMNEY — West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind Superintendent Lynn Boyer told the state Board of Education Feb. 13 the cost to implement the current Comprehensive Education Facilities Plan (CEFP) in Romney would be $82 million.
In comparison, building a site in Morgantown or Sutton would cost $98,310 million and in the Charleston and Huntington area $96 million.
Those figures and more were provided to the state board in a 12-page power-point presentation by Boyer.
Following Boyer’s presentation at the Feb. 13 meeting state BOE president Wade Linger said the comparative figures weren’t much different.
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Special Services facility is the first building off to the left in the Romney Business Park. It is also known as the sheltered workshop.
Its purpose is to offer jobs to people with intellectual disabilities. HCSS is expanding its facility and thereby extending the capability of increasing the number of clients.
