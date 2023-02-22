bit

1948, the last year Critten Hollow School was open

100 years ago – 1923

N.W. Grade to be Federal Highway – Romney persons will rejoice in the very good news that the northwestern grade running through this place has finally settled upon by officials of the Virginia and West Virginia high associations as the standard east and west route and as a federal highway. The Northwestern grade, formerly a toll road, but now under State control from here westward to the West Virginia line beyond Gore, Va., has been agreed upon.

