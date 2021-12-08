This summer, I had some STRONG words about people who view themselves as the “main character” in their lives (i.e. people who romanticize their lives to the point of seeing it as a film, and themselves the protagonist).
I wrote this in a column: “It’s kind of annoying and incredibly self-unaware, and it ends up making them fairly self-absorbed.”
Oof.
Well, I wrote those words in June, and now it’s December.
It’s only a few weeks from Christmas.
And, uh, I think I may be becoming “annoying” and “self-unaware,” because with Romney all lit up the way it is, it’s hard for me NOT to feel like I’m walking around in a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Let’s be completely, embarrassingly honest: I know that MOST of you have watched at least 1 corny Netflix-original Christmas movie. I know it DEEP in my bones.
And I bet that some of you even liked it.
Yup. I said it. I bet some of you eat them up, these unrealistic, cheesy movies where a girl moves to a snowy town that always seems to be in, like, Connecticut, and she meets either a carpenter or an innkeeper or a hot, single dad with 2 adorable kids and then there’s some small-scale conflict and they end up falling in love while wearing lots of plaid.
There’s probably at least one peacoat involved as well. And they always seem to be wearing mittens, despite the fact that mittens don’t really work if you’re a grown up. Having no ability to use your individual fingers makes it very difficult to, say, take photos, use your phone, fix your hair or do a great number of other things that involve fingers.
(Flipping the bird probably isn’t very Christmassy, which is probably WHY there are so many mittens in these films. I must look into that.)
Whatever the corny movie case may be, they’re usually at least a LITTLE bit delightful. And so I’m not surprised that Romney has landed itself on the list of Hallmark Christmas towns, because, come on. Have you driven through the town at night? All the work that went into lighting up Main Street? Delightful.
It does feel like I’m in a Hallmark movie. Or, rather, a Netflix holiday original.
And don’t even get me STARTED on this upcoming weekend.
I talked to Barbie Hillenbrand on Monday, who organized the sleigh rides through Romney for this weekend, and I mean, come on! Open-air sleigh rides? Through Romney?
I expect to see a hot, single dad with 2 adorable kids like, right now. Someone find me a pair of friggin’ mittens.
I know I wrote in June that seeing yourself as the main character (which, by the way, I did a little research on after I wrote that particular column, and it’s actually called the “protagonist syndrome.” Just in case any of you ever go on Jeopardy) is a little self-absorbed. And as a general rule, I do stand by that.
But I’m thinking that at Christmas, general rules can be bent a little bit. Who am I to fight the small town Christmas cheer? Who am I to question the romantic nature of sleigh rides, cocoa, hot, single dads and the glow of about a million little Christmas lights?
Maybe, just for fun, this weekend I’ll step out of my role as director of the movie about my life and step into the role as main character. Just for a little bit.
Just long enough to find a pair of cute mittens.
