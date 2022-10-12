Festive fall and Halloween celebrations with all of the treats can be a fun and memorable time for kids. Ever wonder how you can make the celebrations a little healthier? Consider these tips when planning your Halloween fun.
To add some healthy nutrients, pour kids a glass of milk and serve some apple slices when eating a piece of candy.
Keep candy out of reach of small hands to prevent mindless and continuous eating of candy.
Be sure to eat a healthy meal before the trick or treating festivities begin. This will prevent children from being hungry and only wanting to eat candy for supper.
If giving out treats during Halloween, consider distributing healthier treats to children rather than just candy (trail mix, pretzels, crackers, dried fruit such as raisins, granola bars, goldfish crackers, 100% juice boxes, bookmarks, erasers, pencils, tattoos, stickers, pencils, fruit leather, sugar-free gum, low fat pudding).
Limit the number of Halloween treats your child can consume each day. This is a great time to demonstrate and discuss the importance of moderation. Decide the appropriate number ahead of time and talk to your children about why this is important.
Promote physical activity with giving bouncy balls, jump ropes, beanbags for hacky sack, or sidewalk chalk for a game of foursquare. With supervision, let the kids walk from house to house instead of driving.
Enjoy all of the festive fun this fall. Hopefully these recipes will add to your enjoyment of the season.
Mini Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Muffins
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup quick oats
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1-1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 3/4 cup low-fat milk
- 1/3 cup oil
- 1/4 cup quick oats (for topping)
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar (for topping)
- 1 Tbsp. melted margarine or butter (for topping)
- 1/8 tsp. pumpkin pie spice (for topping)
Spray mini-muffin tins with cooking spray or use mini-muffin liners. In a medium bowl, combine flour, quick oats, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice.
Break egg into a small bowl. Add pumpkin, milk and oil to egg. Mix well. Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until just moistened. Fill muffin cups 2/3 full.
Mix topping ingredients. Sprinkle topping evenly over muffins. Bake mini-muffins at 400 for 8 to 12 minutes or until evenly browned. Bake regular-sized muffins for 15 to 18 minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Halloween Party Popcorn
Combine popcorn with your choice of the following ingredients: raisins and other dried fruit, candy corn, nuts, gummy worms and orange/black candies such as M&M's or jelly beans
By mixing Halloween candy with popcorn, you cut back on the total amount of candy offered. Serve with a scoop from a large bowl. Or, fill a self-closing sandwich bag with popcorn for each child.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Fall Apple Crisp
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
- 5 Tbsp. butter, cut into small pieces
- 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
- 1/2 cup oats
- 7 cups sliced peeled apples (about 3 pounds, granny smith work well)
- 1/3 cup apple juice
Preheat oven to 375. Slice and peel apples. Toss with apple juice to coat. Combine flour, sugar and oats in a bowl. Cut in butter using a pastry blender or hands until mixture is crumbly. Stir in almonds. Pour apple mixture into 8-inch square baking pan. Sprinkle with crumb mixture. Bake for 45 minutes or until topping turns golden brown.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Cinnamon-Apple Pork Chops
- 2 Tbsp. butter, divided
- 4 boneless pork loin chops (4 oz. each)
- 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 4 medium tart apples, thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. chopped pecans
In a large skillet, heat 1 Tbsp. butter over medium heat. Add pork chops; cook 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 145. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Remove chops; keep warm. Add apples, pecans, brown sugar mixture and remaining butter to pan; cook and stir until apples are tender. Serve with chops.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Homemade Apple Cider
- 10 apples, quartered
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp. allspice
Place apples in a large stockpot and add enough water to cover by at least 2 inches. Stir in sugar, cinnamon and allspice. Bring to a boil. Boil, uncovered, for 1 hour. Cover pot, reduce heat, and simmer for 2 hours. Strain apple mixture though a fine mesh sieve. Discard solids. Drain cider again though a cheesecloth-lined sieve. Refrigerate until cold.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Cider Glazed Chicken
- 1 cup apple cider
- 1 cup low sodium chicken broth
- 1 cinnamon stick (3" long or a couple of pinches of ground)
- 4 whole cloves (or a tiny pinch of ground)
- 4 peppercorns
- 1/3 cup minced shallot or onion
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded to 1/2" thickness
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
In a large saucepan, combine cider, broth, cinnamon, cloves, peppercorns and shallots. Bring to a boil and reduce to 1/4 cup, removing cinnamon stick, cloves and peppercorns when done. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, melt butter. Add chicken breasts and sprinkle with half the salt, pepper and thyme. Cover and cook until chicken is well browned. Turn over and sprinkle with remaining half of salt, pepper and thyme. Cover and cook until chicken is just done. Remove to a platter and keep warm. Pour the reduced cider mixture into the skillet and bring to a boil, stirring up any bits from browning the chicken. Pour sauce over chicken breasts (or slice and then pour sauce over) and serve.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Roasted Butternut Squash Lasagna
- 8-10 cups peeled and cubed butternut squash, (2 small)
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 30 oz. part skim ricotta cheese
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 2 tsp. chopped fresh sage
- 1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 2 cups milk
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 2 Tbsp. white wine
- 9 lasagna noodles, cooked al dente
- 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
Squash mixture:
Toss squash, onion, sage, olive oil, salt and pepper together. Spread in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and roast for 10 minutes at 425 degrees. Toss and roast another 10-15 minutes until tender. Remove squash mixture to a bowl and reduce oven heat to 350 degrees. Mash into a chunky mixture.
Ricotta mixture:
In another bowl, mix together the ricotta, mozzarella, egg, salt and pepper.
Bechamel sauce:
In a saucepan, melt butter and add sage, thyme, salt and pepper. Let cook for a minute then add flour and cook another minute. Add milk and wine and whisk while cooking until boiling and thickened. Add Parmesan cheese.
In a greased 9x13-inch baking dish, cover bottom of pan with a layer of 3 noodles. Spread with half of the squash mixture and then half of the ricotta mixture. Sprinkle with 1/2-cup mozzarella and 1/4-cup Parmesan. Top with another layer of noodles, remaining squash and remaining ricotta mixture. Sprinkle with another 1/2-cup mozzarella and 1/4-cup Parmesan. Cover with remaining noodles and sprinkle with remaining 1/2-cup mozzarella cheese. Spread the Bechamel sauce over the top. Bake uncovered at 350 for 45 minutes until bubbly and browned. Let rest 5-10 minutes before serving.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Caramel Apple Dip
- 8 oz. light cream cheese, softened
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- Chopped peanuts (optional)
Beat all ingredients until blended. Garnish with chopped nuts if desired. Serve with freshly sliced apples.
Recipe Source: North Dakota State University Extension Service
