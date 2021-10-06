Zion Church festival Saturday
Zion Church of Christ will hold its fall festival from noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Lots of food will be available – homemade vegetable soup and chili, fresh onion petals, country ham sandwiches, hotdogs, hamburgers, fresh-cut fries, cakes, pies and homemade ice cream.
A silent auction runs until 4:45, prayers with specific focuses will be held on the hour and gospel preaching is at 5:30.
Proceeds will benefit Hospice of the Panhandle and the Children’s Home Society.
Bear Hill Bluegrass is back
Bear Hill Bluegrass will perform at a joint service of the Springfield and Ebenezer Methodist Churches on Oct. 10. The service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Springfield Church. Everyone is welcome; please join us.
Forest Glen Cemetery cleanup
Through the month of October, the Forest Glen Cemetery encourages folks to participate in a cleanup, removing flowers from the cemetery graves.
