100 Years Ago — Dec. 7, 1921
Arthur Shirk of Pendleton County, near Mouth of Seneca, hung himself by the rawhide laces of his rubber boots at the jail here sometime after midnight Thursday night. He came here Wednesday night and registered at the New Century Hotel, where by his erratic talk and actions Thursday the authorities concluded he was insane.
The Sunday School Association of Hampshire County has sustained a great loss in the death of Mr. Arthur B. Davis. The work done by Mr. Davis during his official connection with the Association was uniformly successful, and his Christian life endeared him to everyone with whom he came in contact.
Front-page ad: “Don’t worry” about what to get your boy or girl for Christmas but come and see our splendid assortment of pleasing and entirely new stock of “Toys” — Romney Mercantile Company
50 Years Ago — Dec. 1, 1971
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Van Buren and family, of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, spent last week with Mr. and Mrs. Glen Bergen. Mr. and Mrs. Bob Skinner and son, of Laurel, Md., spent the holidays with the Bergens and Van Buren’s.
Mr. and Mrs. Delvin Michael and family, of Richmond, Va., spent Thanksgiving holidays with Mr. and Mrs. Ira Michael.
Law enforcement officials of the Department of Natural Resources report that the hunters enjoyed considerable success during the first week of the 1971 deer season in Hampshire County and the other seven counties that make up the Eastern Panhandle District II area. Along with their success in harvesting 4,653 bucks in the first six days of hunting, the hunters set an enviable safety record with not a single accident reported. One death from an apparent heart attack was reported from Pendleton County.
40 Years Ago — Dec. 2, 1981
The three-judge panel selected Jane Dickens, Hampshire High School senior, as the winner of the recent newspaper essay contest.
The winning essay has been sent forward to the West Virginia Press Association to compete in the state contest. The assigned subject was: “A Free Press – Your Window on the World.”
Greg Bowman was honored at the WVU Achievement Scholarship Day program.
He will receive an academic scholarship if he enrolls at WVU. Greg is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Bowman of Romney.
30 Years Ago — Dec. 4, 1991
Anthony J. Mezzatesta, quartermaster of VFW Post 1101, in Romney, has been appointed by VFW National Commander-in-Chief Robert E. Wallace, to serve as a National Aide-de-Camp for 1991-92. Mezzatesta is a resident of Romney.
The Hampshire County Courthouse hall is now graced with a new plaque which was placed there last Tuesday. The plaque, commemorating the members of the 351st Ordnance Company who recently served in Operation Desert Shield-Storm, was made by Tom McDonald, power mechanics teacher at Hampshire High School and paid for by county commissioners.
20 Years Ago — Dec. 5, 2001
CAPON CHAPEL — With the arrival of December, many are turning to thoughts of the coming holidays. May all experience joy – show love to one another and work toward peace. As we do this we honor Jesus, who is known as the “Prince of Peace.” Christians consider him the Son of God, and virtually all major religions honor him as a great prophet or teacher.
When today’s fast-paced society meets the old-fashioned things of yesterday, people often discover a treasure they could have easily missed. The winter issue of Goldenseal magazine introduces readers to such a treasure through the childhood memories of Robert Orndorff in the article, “Old-Fashioned Things: Yellow Spring Memories” by Cecelia Mason, the Eastern Panhandle bureau chief for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. The article is an informative and entertaining look at one family’s life in Yellow Spring, a small Hampshire County community with a history that dates back nearly 250 years.
10 Years Ago — Dec. 7, 2011
ROMNEY — Hampshire County native and bass player Chris Chambers, with his Appalachia Bluegrass Band, is headlining a Christmas and gospel music concert in Romney that aims to generate funds and food for local families in need.
Chambers, of Fort Ashby, said “A Christmas Gift,” scheduled for a 7 p.m. start on Dec. 11 at First Baptist Church on West Main Street, is expected to draw at least six acts — most from Hampshire County.
AUGUSTA — Flu season is off to a slow start this year, but according to Judy Cox, Hampshire County Heath Department nurse, the flu sometimes doesn’t strike until February or March. The latest report from the state indicated that there had been no confirmed cases in West Virginia as of Dec. 2.
ROMNEY — There were two closely contested races for the men’s and women’s individual wins at the 5th annual Santa Trot 5K run and 2-mile walk at Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center on Saturday in Romney.
But you’d never know it by looking at the official standings. A missed turn by Zeke Smith with about 70 meters left in the 3.1-mile run helped make a winner of Larry Ferrens.
