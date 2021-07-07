We are hearing quite a bit about critical race theory (CRT) — not only in our social media and news, but also in the life of the Church.
So, first, what is it? According to one broad definition it is a theory that seeks to explain how white people have used our governing systems like laws to oppress and hinder black, indigenous people and people of color. It may or may not be intentional, yet it happens.
I liken it to the phrase that St. Paul uses: “principalities and powers.” They exist and work insidiously to threaten our existence. In this context we label these principalities and powers systemic racism.
This idea does not sit well alongside American individualism — and especially not alongside a theology that defines sin in terms of individual actions or beliefs. Only recently have we become accustomed to speaking about “institutional” and “systemic” racism.
Americans, and especially White Americans, still commonly think of racism as an individual problem that manifests itself in only actions and behavior.
Last month, the Southern Baptist Convention reaffirmed its 1995 resolution apologizing for its pro-slavery roots. The declaration also rejected “any theory or worldview” that denies that racial discrimination is rooted in sin.
The latter is a reference to divides in the SBC over critical race theory — and an attempt to appease conservatives without losing black constituents.
That little word “sin” might be essential to understanding how a broader battle over critical race theory has swept across the country. This strain of academic discourse was developed in law schools and higher education during the 1980s and the 1990s to examine specific ways that legal systems and other institutions have racism embedded in their structures.
CRT argues that to truly dismantle racism in this country, Americans need to focus on institutional structures and foundations in a variety of ways.
But when the Southern Baptist Convention reaffirmed its position that all racism is rooted in sin, its primary objection to CRT, was that it locates the “ultimate identity of human beings in ethnicity” as a “group dynamic.” The very awkwardness of that wording suggests the discomfort that lies in grappling with systemic racism.
Treating critical race theory as a bogeyman allows its opponents to protect institutional and cultural power for themselves. Most politicians obviously dislike the phrase as well as the concept and for obvious reasons.
Case in point, last week’s testimony by the Joint Chiefs Chair, General Mark Milley before Congress regarding CRT study and the military. But more broadly, many American Christians — across the political spectrum — lack a way of speaking about collective sin that is biblically rooted and socially transformative.
Fortunately, we do not have to look far. The Bible is full of interrogations of the ways that communities and societies, institutions and structures, become mired in sin.
The prophets repeatedly remind the Hebrew people that as a people they have been called and as a people they will be redeemed. In the New Testament, believers are admonished that the whole world is at stake in God’s redeeming work, not just each individual heart.
The Bible takes the communal nature of sin and redemption for granted, so much so that it can be hard for us to see how individualistic our biblical interpretation tends to be. In other words, sin in Scripture is almost always corporate and not individual.
So how can we as Christians respond today to CRT? First, we must understand that we are bearers of truth. If we ignore the truth, then we are no longer faithful children of God.
I say this to stir us so that we don’t turn a blind eye to the truth of our history of racial bias in America. Our response to the nuggets truth found in CRT should be one of recognition, and also resolve.
We recognize how politicians have used and continue to use our governing systems and laws to oppress minorities, but we are also resolved to create equality and a more just union.
The good news about collective and institutional sin is that, like individual sin, it can be redeemed. By acknowledging systemic sin and working to change unjust structures — with the aid of tools like CRT — we realign ourselves with God’s work in the world.
A faithful path forward involves reckoning with institutional sin and learning new ways of speaking and understanding that can help us diagnose what ails us and help our nation on a path to healing. For this, critical race theory is a gift, especially for those of us who seek to know and live in truth.
