“The celebration of Christmas reminds us to pause and consider all that led up to the birth of our Savior. Luke 2:10, the angel’s words, “I bring you good tidings of great joy,” contains the Greek word for evangelism — the announcing of good news. The shepherds were no doubt anxious when the angel of the Lord appeared. But they were soon put at ease by the angel’s words. Dread and fear were replaced by “great joy’ at the announcement of the birth of the Savior in Bethlehem. And that is true of us as well. We may fear much in life, but the Good News of Christ can alleviate every worry. This Christmas, let the reminder of Christ’s birth and life be a source of great joy for you.” -David Jeremiah
Happy birthday wishes to Pastor Wayne Stotler Dec. 14, Christina Heavner and Katie Wells Dec. 15, Great granddaughter Saraya Owens, Jessica O’Grady and Dreama Swope Dec. 17, Betty Sulser and Brandie Taylor Dec. 19, Anthony Lewis and Suzanne Brannon Dec. 20, Angie Smith and Darla Sturgeon Dec. 21, Sue Pownell Dec. 24, Gary Edwards Dec. 27, Buck Martin, Connor Martin and Donna Nester Dec. 29.
Anniversary wishes to Brandie and Billy Taylor Dec. 18, Jarred and Kelly Shaffer Dec. 21, Danny & Darlene Combs Dec. 24 and Mike and Gloria McKee Dec. 29.
Hampshire County Schools will start their Christmas break with a 3-hour early dismissal on Dec. 22 and will return from break on Jan. 4.
Check out the Review for all the Christmas programs at the community churches.
The late Sam & Virginia Montgomery family will have their annual family dinner at the Community Fellowship building on Saturday, Dec. 17, with a meal at 12:30. Santa will stop by to see the children.
Mary Stewart had her annual family Christmas dinner on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Community Fellowship building with all 5 of her children attending, Larry Sr., Robbie, Ronnie, Jessie & David. Very nice time making memories.
Community Fellowship combined their annual Christmas dinner and an 80th birthday party for Pastor Wayne Stotler on Sunday, Dec. 11. He received many cards and well wishes. He was truly blessed.
Deepest sympathy and prayers to the families of John Dorsey, Vickie Haines, Ed Bohrer, & Peggy Jo Saville.
Keep the following in your prayers Wayne Bradfield who fell from a trailer; Ken Pownell Sr., Jeff Keener, Phyliss Barnes, Jeff Veach, Mary Moreland, Danny Combs, Missy Nixon, Scott Bohrer, Jack Bender, Craig & Missy McDonald, Crystal Moreland and Betty Kidwell.
Have a very safe and blessed Merry Christmas.
