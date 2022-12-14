Beverly Malcolm

“The celebration of Christmas reminds us to pause and consider all that led up to the birth of our Savior. Luke 2:10, the angel’s words, “I bring you good tidings of great joy,” contains the Greek word for evangelism — the announcing of good news. The shepherds were no doubt anxious when the angel of the Lord appeared. But they were soon put at ease by the angel’s words. Dread and fear were replaced by “great joy’ at the announcement of the birth of the Savior in Bethlehem. And that is true of us as well. We may fear much in life, but the Good News of Christ can alleviate every worry. This Christmas, let the reminder of Christ’s birth and life be a source of great joy for you.” -David Jeremiah

Happy birthday wishes to Pastor Wayne Stotler Dec. 14, Christina Heavner and Katie Wells Dec. 15, Great granddaughter Saraya Owens, Jessica O’Grady and Dreama Swope Dec. 17, Betty Sulser and Brandie Taylor Dec. 19, Anthony Lewis and Suzanne Brannon Dec. 20, Angie Smith and Darla Sturgeon Dec. 21, Sue Pownell Dec. 24, Gary Edwards Dec. 27, Buck Martin, Connor Martin and Donna Nester Dec. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.