Last year, I had to replace my roof. When the job was complete, the roofer suggested that I remove several trees that were shading the roof so much that moss had grown on the old roof.
After the trees were removed and the sun could shine brightly, I found myself with a backyard – but one that was full of weeds. I thought of those weeds as I read Matthew, Chapter 13:24-30. This portion of scripture is entitled The Parable of the Weeds.
In this story, Jesus tells the crowd the story. It is much more than a sower sowing good seed, only to have bad seed sown later in that same field. That bad seed, most of his listeners would say, was tares. Besides being known as tares, it was also known as cheat weed, or bearded darnel, or false wheat. Several names for a destructive weed that could destroy a crop or severely limit the good seed crop. I sometimes call it cheat weed or bearded darnel. I call it by those names because this story reminds us that there are both good and bad choices that we make in life.
Some of those bad choices, those cheat weeds, if you will, end up cheating us out of a relationship with both our God and our neighbor. It can cheat us out of the good things in life. Those good things, such as peace and joy, we so hunger for.
This weed also disguises itself as something good, just as the bearded darnel may look like a blade of wheat when it first sprouts, so we may initially say, “No harm, no foul.”
Just as the bearded darnel chokes the good seed out and takes over the field, so our unhealthy choices may look good initially but are equally devastating.
Because, as those choices become more engrained in our daily life, we realize too late what a mess we have gotten ourselves in. It can be sitting watching TV for periods of time only to realize we are doing that for hours on end and skipping our devotion time. Other choices are equally destructive.
Many Bible scholars say the good and bad seed symbolizes folks. The good seed are the community of faith, the ones who follow the light of love incarnate; the bad are the folks who choose to follow evil ways: the killers of the innocent; those who treat the weak, the aged, the ones who have no voice badly. While these seeds are the ones most visible in our society, I would argue like the false wheat hidden in the ground and disguised for a time, the evil ones may first appear as benign, unrecognized for what they really are.
Note what the owner orders the servant to do when the servant learns there are tares in with the wheat. He orders that the tares not be pulled up.
Rather, the servant is to wait until the harvest and he, the owner of the field, will direct what is to be done. He will direct that the good and bad seed be separated. He will be the judge and the jury, not the servant.
But oh, I must tell you I so desperately at times want to be judge and jury. I want to do the weeding according to my standards, my rules. And in my weeding, I may well have pulled up the good seed.
But this story reminds me that the timing for pulling and the right to judge is not my job. I’m certain many of you may know that we United Methodist (UM) are having a rather loud discussion about the direction we will take as UM. Some have said, “no thanks.” and have left the denomination.
I won’t tell you what the end might look like, but I will tell you a conversation between a friend from high school and myself. The UM Church she attends in Northern Virginia has chosen to leave the denomination and she asked about the churches I pastored. I told her I did not know and went on to say that I was more concerned with how we separated or stayed.
I think a lot of folks are looking at us. Some might well be good seed who will get so disgusted by the hurtful things some folks are saying that they say, “I want no part of that.” We will then be a stumbling block for someone seeking a relationship with our Lord. That saddens me.
And then I am reminded of the God I serve. I know that God is still in control. That God, the owner of the field, already knows how it will end. My task, as the servant, is to go forth and sow the good seeds. To nurture them as best I know how, knowing that God will take care of the rest.
