Pastor Alanna McGuinn

Last year, I had to replace my roof. When the job was complete, the roofer suggested that I remove several trees that were shading the roof so much that moss had grown on the old roof.

After the trees were removed and the sun could shine brightly, I found myself with a backyard – but one that was full of weeds. I thought of those weeds as I read Matthew, Chapter 13:24-30. This portion of scripture is entitled The Parable of the Weeds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.