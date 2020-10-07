ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Public Library has expanded hours and visitor limits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library is now open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday as well as the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of each month.
Fifteen people can now visit the library at the same time, up from a limit of 10 in September.
Face coverings are required to enter the library.
Curbside pickup hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month.
