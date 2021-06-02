John is the son of David R. and Crystal L. Mayfield of Springfield. Natalie and John are both 2017 graduates of Hampshire High School, Natalie is recently a graduate of WVU Class of 2021, and John is soon to follow.
They met and started their courtship at the end of their 8th-grade summer, and are known for their sweet relationship by many.
Their wedding is set for July 3, 2021, at Misty Mountain Barn in Moorefield, and is sure to be the start of a wonderful union under God. Join us in prayer and best wishes to the beautiful couple.
