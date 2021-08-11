The Timber Ridge Christian Church held their annual picnic on Sunday, Aug. 8 at the farmhouse of Ruby LaFollette on Back Creek Road. There were 47 in attendance for an afternoon of worship, fellowship and good food. The weather was not too hot and everyone enjoyed the cool breeze under the walnut trees in the front yard.
The Community Dinner will be held at the old Capon Bridge Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 19, between 5 and 7 p.m. The menu will feature pork ribs, coleslaw, beans, melons, cookies and drinks.
On Aug. 20 and 21, the Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue will hold their annual yard party starting at 5 p.m. with games, sandwiches, soup and ice cream and live bluegrass music at 7 p.m. Friday. Dinner will be on Saturday beginning at 3:30 p.m. and an auction at 6 p.m. There will also be games, sandwiches, soup and ice cream on Saturday.
Bethel UMC will hold their annual Ice Cream Social on Aug. 28 from 4-7 p.m. Homemade ice cream, hot dogs, drinks and dessert.
Ray and Marie Spaid will host a family reunion picnic at their home on Christian Church Road on Sunday, Aug. 22.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church is currently planning their annual yard sale to be held Sept. 10 and 11. In addition to homemade pies, cakes and cookies, they will also be selling quarts of their homemade vegetable soup with the usual yard sale items: clothes, linens, toys, household goods, china and small appliances.
Happy birthday wishes to Dawanna Seldon, Aug. 12 and Vanessa Walker, Aug. 17.
Congratulations to Brian and Amy Brill, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary Aug. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.