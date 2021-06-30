For more than a decade the Hampshire Review has been celebrating the Dog Days of Summer with your help and the time is approaching again.
We want to publish that great picture of your dog — or even better, your dog and its favorite human — on Aug. 11.
Email the picture along with a note about who is in the photo and where they’re from to news@hampshirereview.com.
You can drop it off at our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney.
We need to receive them by 4 p.m. Aug. 5.
And cat lovers? You’ll have your chance in the fall. When the Review publishes “Scaredy Cats” on Oct. 27.
