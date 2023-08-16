This is a time to take stock of what is doing well and what is faltering in your garden. I know you’ve been watching for any plants dragging their feet this year, but now is the time to take some action. There is still time to cut them back and allow new growth to pick up, but if a plant is really having a hard time, it might be best to pull it out and start again.
Last week, I noted some wonderful fall bloomers and now is a good time to plant them, but there are many others that will perform beautifully for you with little effort on your part.
Gentians are native plants that have abundant, brilliant blue flowers on two-foot stems in autumn. Being a native means they are very easy to grow and will naturalize in your garden. They grow in sun to part shade and like moist soil.
An unusual flower you may see thriving in our hot August weather is the tender perennial acidanthera. She bears fragrant, white flowers with dark lilac centers and attracts a range of pollinators who visit for pollen and nectar. She likes full sun and well-drained soil. If planted in the ground, after blooming, remove the clumps to a sheltered location and allow them to dry completely, then bring them indoors. Personally, I have found it easier to grow the bulbs in pots and then bring the pots indoors for winter. When it’s time to put them out next spring, introduce some new soil and fertilize.
We have several sedums growing in our gardens. They are maintenance-free and grow 18 inches tall. Sedum have flat clusters of flowers from white to magenta-pink that open in late summer, attracting honeybees and butterflies. Many flowers will carry over to winter, providing winter interest in your garden. The clusters are also attractive in dried arrangements. Of all the different ones we have, the variety “Autumn Joy” is especially appealing.
The blackberry lilies (Belamcanda) have finished blooming for the year. They are an undemanding plant that will spread, but not alarmingly so. Although they have a flower resembling tiger lilies (but on a much smaller scale), they are in the iris family, not the lily family. They like full sun and are not picky about soil, but will not withstand setting in water for long periods, especially in winter.
Oriental poppies can be safely planted, transplanted or divided this month. They prefer well-drained soil in full sun. Do not mulch dormant oriental poppies, as they prefer hot, sunbaked ground while resting. We had many different varieties in our gardens in Charles Town, but I have not been able to get any to grow here. That doesn’t mean I will stop trying, though.
Plant fall flowering crocus (Crocus sativus), autumn daffodils (Sternbergia lutea), colchicum and other fall flowering bulbs as soon as they become available in the garden center. Crocus and the sternbergia need full sun, but the colchicum can be planted where it receives light shade.
The only lilies we got to cut this year were the tiger lilies. Since tiger lilies have pendulous downward-facing flowers, they are not the best fit for a vase. However, if you add some ornamental grass (Miscanthus sinensis ‘Zebrinus’) to the middle of the bouquet, it fills it out nicely.
Keep the roots of your lilies cool for the best growth. Unless there is foliage from surrounding plants to shade the roots, mulch them with grass clipping or similar weed-free mulching material. And don’t cut them back until they die back on their own.
Don’t forget to stop and get fruit from Spring Valley Farm and Orchard on the top of the mountain by Lambert Pharmacy. You’ll be glad you did.
