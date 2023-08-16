Sally Mullins

This is a time to take stock of what is doing well and what is faltering in your garden. I know you’ve been watching for any plants dragging their feet this year, but now is the time to take some action. There is still time to cut them back and allow new growth to pick up, but if a plant is really having a hard time, it might be best to pull it out and start again. 

Last week, I noted some wonderful fall bloomers and now is a good time to plant them, but there are many others that will perform beautifully for you with little effort on your part. 

