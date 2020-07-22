One of the things I have missed out on this summer is Arnold’s Corn. I knew it would be later this year, but so far I haven’t seen it available for sale in Capon Bridge. If the truck pulls in and the sign goes out, I will be there with cash in hand. This is a summer tradition I do not want to miss out on. If you have eaten their corn, you will know exactly what I mean.
The Capon Bridge Library Book Club resumed meeting last week. We met at the library pavilion to reconnect with members and their reading progress. We gave a brief report on a recent book that we liked and decided to try a classic of our own choice for the next meeting. I came away with 2 books to read (loaners from other members) and have already finished them. The titles were “Rainwater” by Sandra Brown and “The Secret Life of Violet Grant” by Beatriz Williams. Both of them were excellent and now I can apply myself to finding a classic to read.
Roger Haines, a resident on Capon Chapel Lane, has returned home from the Winchester Medical Center. Roger is very ill with cancer and needs your prayers. He is taking 1 day at a time and is being cared for by family.
We are blessed at Capon Chapel to have our pastor present and our door open for services. We are observing all the suggested precautions and social distancing. Our congregation is very small and that is working in our favor. We are all well and praising God for keeping us safe. We are also praying for rain in our area. Capon Bridge has received 2 or 3 good showers during the last week, but we have not. It has been about a month since we have been blessed with rain. The intense heat is also turning the vegetation brown.
HARSE members will meet on July 27 at 8 a.m. at the old Capon Bridge High School, also called the middle school, for the annual tour of 1-room schools in the Cold Stream, Slanesville and Bloomery areas of Hampshire County. Bob Smith will again act as guide and interpreter. The rain date will be July 29. If you are interested in going along, just show up at the proper time and place.
Family reunions have taken a hit, along with all the social events this summer, but the S.R. Mowrey Reunion is regrouping and coming up with an alternative plan. We will be meeting outside at the Augusta Park instead of meeting at Yellow Spring. We know the group will be smaller because age and general health and the heat will be a factor.
The Capon Bridge Senior Center has been closed due to lack of attendance. I hope this is not a permanent situation, but the virus is dangerous for seniors. The Center at High View is still closed. Food is available for outside pickup only. That group really enjoyed their bingo games and I have been unable to cut their hair while the building remains closed.
Our knitting and crochet group is planning an outing on Aug.3. We are lunching at the Cracker Barrel in Winchester and then replenishing our yarn supplies. This will be my 1st time eating out in months.
