Sally Mullins

The colder weather has arrived and we’re getting settled in for winter. Time for reading and jigsaw puzzles. The garden is taking care of itself now. It gets dark early, and it’s important to have adequate lighting on your porch and walkway. Sunny days can melt any ice on your steps, but nighttime temps can cause icy spots, so a bit of sawdust or a commercial melting product on hand would be good, even if you never need it. 

Moss on your walkway can freeze and cause accidents. If you didn’t get around to removing it this fall, it’s not too late to do it. There are several ways to remove it, but my favorite is to mix some plain white vinegar with a little water and spray it on the walk. The acetic acid in the vinegar burns and damages moss, killing it off quickly. Sweep it off the next day. 

