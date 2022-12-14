The colder weather has arrived and we’re getting settled in for winter. Time for reading and jigsaw puzzles. The garden is taking care of itself now. It gets dark early, and it’s important to have adequate lighting on your porch and walkway. Sunny days can melt any ice on your steps, but nighttime temps can cause icy spots, so a bit of sawdust or a commercial melting product on hand would be good, even if you never need it.
Moss on your walkway can freeze and cause accidents. If you didn’t get around to removing it this fall, it’s not too late to do it. There are several ways to remove it, but my favorite is to mix some plain white vinegar with a little water and spray it on the walk. The acetic acid in the vinegar burns and damages moss, killing it off quickly. Sweep it off the next day.
Make sure your shrubs close to the house are shielded by snow deflectors to protect them from avalanches off the roof.
Yews, juniper and arborvitae can be tied in a spiral fashion with rope or twine to compress the shrub size and reduce damage from snow or ice. Vines need to be secure on their trellis or other support because we know the winds are coming. Remove snow from evergreen shrubs by tapping the branches gently. It will prevent them from suffocating and breaking.
Note where the snow drifts and plan to put in a windbreak next spring. Experiment with moveable barriers, if you have them, to decide the best angle and position for the planting. It’s a lot easier to see where the best place is now, rather than in spring.
Assess the energy efficiency of your landscape. Evergreen trees or shrubs can block a window where the winter sun’s warmth would be welcome. Whereas some deciduous shrubs would not only allow the winter sun in, it would provide shade for the hot summer sun. Give some thought as to how you can do this.
Plan a visit to a nursery where you can observe trees and shrubs in their winter phase. I know I’ve mentioned this before, but it’s the best way to make plans for a different winter landscape.
If ice or heavy snow damages your trees, prune the broken branches as soon as you can. In most cases, the wood will not grow back and the branch will die.
Trim hollies, magnolia, bittersweet, pyracantha and other evergreen shrubs for holiday decoration, distributing the pruning over the entire plant to eliminate unsightly shrubs. Take care not to harm the plants you’re trimming.
Branches of evergreen rhododendrons will last for months in vases if they’re never allowed to run out of clean water.
Continue watering evergreens until we have freezing weather. On mild days, remember to water your window boxes and other outdoor containers.
Trim the wicks and get your candleholders ready for the holidays. Place holders with dried wax on them in the freezer overnight. The wax will easily peel away in the morning.
Before you go out to shovel (we know it’s coming), do a little bending and stretching and spray a little Pam or similar cooking spray on your shovel.
Please note I use the term “holiday” instead of “Christmas” because not all of us celebrate the same holidays.
