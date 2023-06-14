Kitty Savage 2023

Our friends’ young daughter told her mom she likes hanging out with our son because he’s funny. She added, “I think he gets all his jokes from his dad.” I was going to protest that I’m equally funny. However, let’s face it, I can’t compete with a man who frequently wears a shirt with the statement, “I keep all my dad jokes in a dad-a-bank,” printed right on the front.

My husband loves telling corny dad jokes so much that we gifted him a dad joke-a-day calendar last Christmas. It’s a gift that keeps on giving to the entire Savage family and the greater community at large. In fact, just before school let out, an elementary school student suggested to my husband, “I think it’s time you throw that calendar away.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.