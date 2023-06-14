Our friends’ young daughter told her mom she likes hanging out with our son because he’s funny. She added, “I think he gets all his jokes from his dad.” I was going to protest that I’m equally funny. However, let’s face it, I can’t compete with a man who frequently wears a shirt with the statement, “I keep all my dad jokes in a dad-a-bank,” printed right on the front.
My husband loves telling corny dad jokes so much that we gifted him a dad joke-a-day calendar last Christmas. It’s a gift that keeps on giving to the entire Savage family and the greater community at large. In fact, just before school let out, an elementary school student suggested to my husband, “I think it’s time you throw that calendar away.”
I don’t know. I enjoy hearing my husband chuckle at his own joke delivery. For example, he recently started a seemingly serious conversation by saying, “I think I hurt the puppy’s feelings when I commented on his weight.” Confused, I asked what in the world he was talking about. Then, my grinning husband added, “That dog needs to lighten up.” A few days later, he suggested we should have named the puppy Lance because it’s not a name you hear much anymore. Conversely, he argued, in medieval times, you heard about Lance-a-lot.
With daily zingers like that, how can you not smile?
Last weekend, as we celebrated my mom’s 80th birthday, a few family friends commented about my dad’s sense of humor. He was a jokester and a prankster from way back. My mom and I enjoyed a few laughs, strolling down memory lane of some funny things my dad said and did. He proudly embraced his nickname, “Mucket,” which lovingly meant “10 gallons of manure in a five-gallon bucket.”
Looking back, I realize dad jokes and hijinks have surrounded me my entire life. I’m grateful our Savages will be able to say the same. It’s been said that laughter is good for the soul, and humor is man’s greatest blessing. I’m thankful for the dads who have shared those blessings giving us the gift of laughter.
I think of the movie Mary Poppins. Her Uncle Albert loved to laugh. It made him feel so light and airy that he floated to the ceiling. When the chimney swept, Bert finished a punny story about how a dream of eating a pillow left his relative feeling down in the mouth. He proclaimed, “l always say there’s nothing like a good joke.” Uncle Albert quipped, “And that was nothing like a good joke.” Then, both men began laughing uncontrollably.
It just goes to show, in some instances, art does imitate life. Even the corniest of dad jokes can bring on a smile and lighten the mood in a room. That’s a huge gift when raising teenagers, for sure. My husband insists that despite a dad joke’s actual humor, arguing about its benefits would be like arguing about angles. It would lead to a protracted conversation.
Well, without debate, our family has endured six months of the dad joke-a-day calendar, and we’re no worse for the wear. If anything, we’ve spent the first half of the year with a few more chuckles and broad-faced grins. It seems a dad joke a day keeps Savage frown lines away. This Father’s Day, we’ll all smile a little bit more knowing we still have half of a year of daily dad jokes to suffer, uh, I mean, laugh, through. My husband will keep adding to his dad-a-bank, and the rest of us will continue to benefit from his deposits.
