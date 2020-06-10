Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.