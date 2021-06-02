Yes, many of them were “Did I just feel a raindrop?” or “I can’t feel my hands” or “Man, I’m hungry.”
And, in an unfortunate turn of events, “Oh God, I think my pants just ripped.”
(It had the potential to traumatize the Class of 2021, but I think they’ve already shown that they can handle pretty much anything. Even a journalist’s pants ripping in front of the whole class halfway through commencement.)
It was a fitting end to a school year that, frankly, felt a million years long, and I’m not even a student. I’m not a teacher. I’m not a parent of a student.
So, if it felt like a million years long to me, I can’t imagine how it felt for the rest of the folks present at Rannells Field under the gloomy skies Saturday morning.
Throughout this school year, I’ve written a ton of articles about how the schools adapted to the less-than-desirable learning conditions.
I wrote about Schoology struggles and cleaning practices in the buildings.
I wrote about Virtual Fridays until I was blue in the face.
I wrote about bus safety, mask requirements, the color map and outbreaks in the schools.
One thing that I just keep coming back to is that underneath all of this, all of the guidelines and the masks and the protocols, these graduates were also just regular high schoolers.
They had boyfriends and girlfriends. They had friend group drama. They gossiped about their classmates. They experienced heartbreak. They made new friendships and rekindled old ones. They fretted about prom dresses. They had crushes.
While I write about numbers and big picture stuff within the schools, I always come back to the simple fact that high school is still high school.
Sure, it was tinged with fear, uncertainty and hardship thanks to the pandemic, but high school is full of that stuff anyway, too.
And these graduates, along with the rest of their HHS peers, experienced and balanced it all, and yes. The Class of 2021 finally made it.
That’s been the refrain: “We made it.”
Now, graduates are gingerly going to take their steps toward whatever’s next. Maybe college. Maybe trade school. Maybe they’re headed straight into the workforce or into the military.
Here’s the thing: there will be fear, uncertainty and hardship there, too, no matter where they end up.
And there will continue to be boyfriends and girlfriends. Crushes. Gossip. Friend group drama. None of that will change.
While I do believe in the value of looking at The Big Picture, I think we should all stop and remember how it felt to be in high school, and maybe take a minute to marvel at the fact that these graduates and their peers made it all work in spite of the fear, uncertainty and hardship.
They made it work, but what’s more: they made it.
