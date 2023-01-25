Last week I wrote about denim trends, and since then I’ve really been thinking about clothes.
I mean really thinking. Like, more than I usually do (which is already a lot, so that should tell you something).
Months ago, I saw a Facebook post from one of my friends who asked about folks’ experiences with a particular clothing brand that has been recognized as a “fast fashion” brand.
Some of you have probably heard of the term “fast fashion,” but for those who haven’t, here’s my basic working definition:
Fast fashion – clothes produced by a retailer that pushes out massive numbers of items and styles, resulting in disastrous environmental risks, ethical questions and the promotion of overconsumption.
That may sound like a lot of “blah, blah, blah” to you.
I get it.
I used to be a frequent buyer of fast fashion. Why?
Well, at it’s surface, fast fashion doesn’t actually seem that bad.
First, it’s cheap. That’s probably the overarching reason people – like me – have turned to these brands. Dirt-cheap prices and universal accessibility sounds like a shopping dream come true. Not to mention, many of these brands produce extensive plus-size options, which makes them not only affordable for everyone, but there are cute styles for all body types.
The fact that these retailers push out so many clothing items and styles daily allow shoppers to stay on top of the trends and microtrends, too. So if you’re interested in being trendy and not-so-spendy, buying from a fast fashion brand seems like a no-brainer.
Except.
Because these items are so cheap, people buy them in spades. And because these people spend so little on them, they treat these clothes as disposable, maybe wearing them once or twice before getting rid of them.
And THAT, my friends, is wasteful.
Let’s talk “environment” really quick. Fast fashion is choking landfills globally. And that’s not just an Emma-June-assessment; that’s something that you can easily source with even the slightest research.
Because these clothes are often poor quality (you get what you pay for), if something rips or doesn’t fit upon arrival, people aren’t as likely to donate, upcycle (reuse in a different way) or mend them. They throw them in the garbage.
Now, imagine that on a global scale, and you can begin to imagine the sheer amount of fast fashion that ends up in landfills.
Maybe you read all of that and thought, “eh, I don’t care that much about the planet, I won’t be here forever.”
Then let’s consider a humanity angle.
You might think about how great it is to only have to spend $5 on a graphic tee, but there’s a reason that price tag is possible. It’s underpaid, overworked and oftentimes abused workers overseas who work in terrible conditions to pump out thousands of styles and items daily.
And it’s easy to not think about that or pretend it isn’t happening. I’ve done it myself, thinking, “Well, I’m only buying a few things. It won’t make that much of a difference.”
Yeah, except that that’s what most people are thinking.
Worldwide.
It DOES make a difference.
Look, clothes shouldn’t be disposable. We shouldn’t support unethical, unfair business practices or hazardous working conditions, and we only have one planet.
I get that shopping for clothes can be hard – and expensive. But there are better options.
Try these instead:
• Shop at thrift or secondhand stores. There are a handful in Hampshire, and even more in Keyser, Cumberland and Winchester. If you’re committed to shopping secondhand, you will find options, I promise. Or, you can use thrifting apps like Curtsy or Depop, which are basically big online thrift stores.
• Swap clothes with your friends. Let’s throw it back to middle and high school when we’d borrow clothes from our besties. Adults can do that, too. Have periodic clothing swaps with your friends, or shop in each other’s closets for stuff to borrow.
• Rent the Runway. It’s a site where you can rent high fashion clothing items (on the cheap) for special occasions, perfect for proms, weddings, or other formal events. The clothes arrive, you wear them for the event, and you send them back. Easy-peasy, and you’ve saved money and closet space by not buying something you’ll only wear once or twice.
• Support small local businesses or artisans, either locally or online.
And my final point – the cost. You might still be saying, “those options still aren’t affordable for me.”
My response: what do you need the particular clothing item for? Is it to replace a well-loved item that you’ve worn to pieces over a span of many years? If so, I think you can probably splurge for something that will last just as long, if not longer.
Are you shopping just to shop? Are you shopping just because you’re bored? Consider your reasons. If you’re aimlessly scroll-shopping, do something else to alleviate your boredom.
Pick up a hobby. Read a book. Knit a potholder. Write a limerick.
Shop with purpose, and shop when you have a NEED, reducing your own personal overconsumption.
Now, that’s not to say you can’t and shouldn’t sometimes treat yourself. Nothing wrong with that – but consider how long the item will last, how long you will WANT to wear it (as in, is it a microtrend that you’ll hate in six months, or is it more of a timeless piece?) and how it can be reworn and restyled so you can get your money’s worth.
The takeaway? Mindless overconsumption through these cheap fast fashion brands contributes to a global environmental disaster and tolerates unethical practices.
While it may still sound like a load of “blah, blah, blah” to you, it’s just a little fashion food for thought.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.