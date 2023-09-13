We have been truly blessed with rain from the heavens. Last Thursday afternoon, an extended thunderstorm came through our High View area with thunder, lightning, pea-sized hail and lots of life-giving rain. Now that the spell seems to be broken, we are seeing showers almost every day. Thank you, Lord.
My grandchildren, Adam and Rachael, are vacationing in Nag’s Head this week with a friend and her children. I went with them last year and really enjoyed it. The beach and seashore are more accessible and much less developed than Myrtle Beach. I know they will be having a wonderful time. I do expect them to arrive back home with dirty laundry, sunburns, sand and exhaustion.
Carol, Joyce and I attended church services at Central United Methodist Church on Sunday. We did not have a service at Capon Chapel due to the pastor’s illness. We were surprised and happy to see our friend and former Pastor Alanna McGuinn delivering the sermon. We always enjoy visiting there because they make us feel very welcome. There is a unique closeness in the four churches on our charge, and we work well together on our charge projects.
I had the misfortune to collide with a large deer (it was airborne) last Saturday on Christian Church Road around 10:30 a.m. My car hood was badly buckled, but no damage to the windshield or headlights occurred. My car was still running, so I got back in and drove to my destination. This was not my first deer-related accident, but I hope it is the last.
The Capon Bridge Library Book Committee will be participating in Founder’s Day on Saturday at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall on September 23rd. The committee will be available for questions about their upcoming book on the history of Capon Bridge’s birth and early development.
I am seeing touches of vivid color on the mountains surrounding my home, and I am making a prediction of an early fall based on this. The crickets are trying to come in, and I am also seeing early morning fog rising from the Capon River.
(0) comments
