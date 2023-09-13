Brenda Hiett

We have been truly blessed with rain from the heavens. Last Thursday afternoon, an extended thunderstorm came through our High View area with thunder, lightning, pea-sized hail and lots of life-giving rain. Now that the spell seems to be broken, we are seeing showers almost every day. Thank you, Lord.

My grandchildren, Adam and Rachael, are vacationing in Nag’s Head this week with a friend and her children. I went with them last year and really enjoyed it. The beach and seashore are more accessible and much less developed than Myrtle Beach. I know they will be having a wonderful time. I do expect them to arrive back home with dirty laundry, sunburns, sand and exhaustion.

