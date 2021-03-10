Faith makes all things possible. Love makes all things easy. Hope makes all things work.
It’s nice to have Eileen Sower’s daughter, Maria, home from Charlottesville Hospital where she spent time to care for her problem.
Mrs. Scarlett Pazdersky of New Iberia, La., writes often.
There is Darlene Taylor of 636 Buck Run Rd., Delray that has lost her mother. So check in with her, for she will be glad to hear from you.
We have had some bad weather lately. We are looking for some sunshine, but don’t forget your friends.
Thanks Kay Shannon, Enid Saville’s daughter. Nice to hear from you.
There were many who expressed sympathy on the loss of Joyce Straw, my sister and it was appreciated. Keep her family in your payers.
So now they say look out for flooding, it’s that time of the year. Sunshine will be welcome!
