100 years ago – 1923
Suggestion for a town clock – In connection with the Western Union time service project which was mentioned in last week’s paper, it has been suggested that subscriptions be taken and contribution made by our citizens for the purchase of a town clock to be placed in the cupola of the court house; that it be connected with the Western Union time system and that the monthly rental therefor be paid by the County Clerk.
The number of women driving cars these days may be counted by the score. The female of the species even is projecting into the ranks of jitney and bus drivers and the hand that rocks the cradle is proving as steady at the wheel. Women are much less oftener called into court for disregarding motor ordinances or speed laws and the figures prove that lady chauffeurs meet with far less accidents than do men.
In West Virginia the state law prohibits prescription of whiskey. There is no such thing as whiskey as a medicine in West Virginia – legally speaking.
50 years ago – 1973
Reaffirming the importance of National Hunting and Fishing Day in recognizing the contributions of hunters and fishermen to conservation, leaders in both Houses of Congress have again introduced resolutions calling on President Nixon to proclaim National Hunting and Fishing Day in 1978. Sportsmen interested in NHF Day should make their views known to their senators and representatives.
The West Virginia Department of Mental Health has opened a Center on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse in Romney at 92 East Main. In charge will be Mr. Michael P. Stanislawczyk.
40 years ago – 1983
A party was held January 25 to honor Miss Isabella Miller for her services to Hampshire County throughout the years.
GTE announced that it will lay off some employees over the next few months due to a “sluggish economy, competition and various government-mandated changes.”
GRASSY LICK — Bob Langer, husband of Diane (Bean) Langer got home from Turkey where he was in the armed services for a year. Diane is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Kilmer.
Mike McGee led Hampshire, scoring 22 points, in the Trojans 60-51 victory over Petersburg. Hampshire upped their record 6-4 with their 40-33 win over the Vikings. Jai Giffin and Bobby Strother scored 27 points between them for the game.
30 years ago – 1993
Hampshire County students attaining a perfect 4.0 and making the president’s list for the fall semester are Rebecca A. Herriott of Springfield; Jamy C. Davy of Capon Bridge; Eric B. Patterson, Todd J. Stump, Melinda K. Voit and Bryan J. Baisden, all of Romney.
A Keyser man has been fined $2,106 and sentenced to 60 days in jail following his prosecution on 13 charges ranging from illegally killing migratory waterfowl to aiding and abetting the attempted taking of a protected species, the bald eagle, according to DNR director Ed Hamrick.
Board members of the Rae Ellen Scanlon McKee Scholarship announced last week that 1992 graduate Amy Haines has received the second semester installment. Amy is the daughter of Richard and Brenda Haines of Kirby and earned the honor of valedictorian of her graduating class.
20 years ago – 2003
ROMNEY — The future of Grassy Lick School is in the hands of local school board members and the West Virginia State Board of Education. Hampshire County School board members Monday night directed schools superintendent David Friend to petition the state board for a waiver that would allow the possible closing of the elementary school, located near Kirby. “If we were going to request the closing of Grassy Lick School, we would have had to submit the necessary paper work to the state by Dec. 31,” Friend told board members Monday evening.
CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge Elementary and Middle schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday because of numerous outbreaks of influenza. The schools will be closed for all students, however, all teachers and employees should report on the normal schedule.
PURGITSVILLE — Finding a way to get central water service to Purgitsville is not a new item on the Hampshire County Commission agenda. In November 2001, commissioners received a petition signed by 48 residents from Purgitsville and Rada supporting the need for central water in their area. During a County Commission meeting last week the topic of Purgitsville water returned to the table.
10 years ago – 2013
ROMNEY — The rail spur and further developed business park in Romney could be in the near future. This week the Hampshire County Development Authority will be asking the West Virginia Railroad and Intermodal Enhancement Authority for $3 million to begin work on the rail spur and development of the Romney Business Park.
West Virginia’s apple production jumped 36 percent in 2012 and, coupled with a big increase in the price per pound, more than doubled in value from 2011. The 2012 peach crop proved more valuable than 2011’s as well because higher prices more than offset a drop in the harvest. So whether it was more apples or fewer peaches, Eastern Panhandle orchardists ended up with more money in their pockets.
BALTIMORE — The sharp increase in tolls to cross the Potomac River between Oldtown and Green Spring could go into effect March 1. That’s the ruling of Public Utility Law Judge Dennis Sober, issued last week, in response to the amended filings and hearings from mid-January that will raise the price of a single passage from 50 cents to $1.50 and a monthly pass from $14 to $45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.