bit

An advertisement for “The Old Nest” by Robert Hughes in Feb. 1923

100 years ago – 1923

Suggestion for a town clock – In connection with the Western Union time service project which was mentioned in last week’s paper, it has been suggested that subscriptions be taken and contribution made by our citizens for the purchase of a town clock to be placed in the cupola of the court house; that it be connected with the Western Union time system and that the monthly rental therefor be paid by the County Clerk.

