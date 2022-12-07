This time of the year our hearts swell with love for our friends and family. As we gather together, stories are told from the past and visions shared for the future. The basis for all these relationships is faith in our fellow man and faith in ourselves. It is a joyous time to be together and share our love for one another.
News From The River House
Wednesday, Dec. 7, Youth Music Club, 4:30-6 p.m. This after school music club is geared to students of all ages. Led by Jack Dunlap and Mason Wright, the club seeks to provide instruction for playing with others and guidance for playing their instruments. Sign up available on TRH website.
Friday, Dec. 9, Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m. Come join the group for a night of fun facts and increased knowledge. Snacks and beverages available in the café. This is a free event.
Saturday, Dec. 10, Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus/Canned Food Drive, 12-3 p.m. Each family is asked to contribute 1 or more canned goods to support the local area food bank. Art for all will be going on in the Otter’s Den during the Meet Santa event.
Saturday, Dec. 10, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sunday, Dec. 11, Camera Club, 1-3 p.m. The topic for discussion this month is HOPE. Participants are invited to bring along 3 or more photos exemplifying hope as well as expressing their thoughts on the subject. Rick McCleary will be facilitating the meeting.
Monday, Dec. 12, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Limit 12 participants per class. This is an all-level class, with moderate postures, including gentle movements, deep breathing and relaxation technique. Register on TRH website. Questions should be directed to yoga.trhwv@gmail.com.
Friday, Dec. 16, Old Time Jam, 6-9 p.m. Hosted by Dakota Karper, this is a collaborative event between TRH and The Cat and the Fiddle. Everyone is invited to participate or just sit and listen. Beverages and limited food available at the café.
Saturday, Dec. 17, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” reading, 11a.m.-12 p.m. Popcorn will be provided with Art-For-All to follow from 12-3 p.m. Please bring a pet supply to donate to the local animal shelter. Sponsored by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory.
Saturday, Dec. 17, Concert: Hometown Holidays, 6-9 p.m. Join TRH for an evening of this favorite local talent including Rich Follet, Ben Townsend and Dakota Karper. Food available at the café. Tickets available on TRH website.
Sunday, Dec. 18, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. Join others who have a passion for writing. This month, the theme is to write from 2 perspectives. We will share each other’s work while fostering our creativity. All writers are invited to attend.
Monday, Dec. 19, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec 21, Youth Music Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Students of all ages, including those home schooled are invited to attend this free session of instruction and guidance. Club led by Jack Dunlap and Mason Wright. Please sign up in advance on TRH website.
News From The Capon Bridge Library
The library has lots of books and other items for sale by local authors during the holidays. Also, don’t forget to stop by and peruse their Christmas Books, which have been relocated to a central location for the holidays. The Library will be selling Hampshire County Christmas Bulbs again this year for $10 each.
A beautiful Christmas themed quilt created by Barbara Waldron is on display at the library. A raffle will be held in the spring. This is a twin size quilt with a llama theme. Chances are $5 each.
Don’t forget those less fortunate this Christmas. The library is a drop off point for The Amazing Grace Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items needed include canned goods and boxed foods. The library is also a drop off point for the Hampshire County Animal Shelter.
The Book Club meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
New books: “Road Trip, Camping with the Four Vagabonds” by Claudia Friddell; “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner; “Mad Money” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan; “Captive” by Iris Johansen; and “The Perfect Assassin” by James Patterson and Brian Sitts.
Community Events
1st Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
2nd Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1:00 p.m., Capon Bridge Library. The next meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Monday, Dec. 12and19, UMC Group, 2-3:30 p.m.; AA meeting, 7 p.m., CBCC
Tuesday, Dec. 13and 20, NA meeting, 6:30 p.m., CBCC
Tuesday, Dec. 13, Town Council Meeting, 7 p.m., CB Town Hall
Friday, Dec. 16, Bible Study Group, CBCC
Tuesday, Dec. 20, CVB meeting, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The North Pole Express on the Potomac Eagle runs thru Friday, Dec. 23. This 75 minute HC holiday tradition includes storytelling, Christmas caroling, gifts from Santa and much more. A delightful holiday experience for children and adults alike. Contact them at www.potomaceagle.com or call 304-424-0736 for additional information.
The Hampshire County Christmas Festival of Lights, including 225 displays of light began on Satuday, Nov 26 at 5 p.m. and runs through Friday, Dec. 3. This free drive thru annual tradition is sponsored by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation and is open to the public until Jan 1. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy this family friendly holiday treat.
