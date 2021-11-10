Time is flying by. The weather continues to keep us wondering and now it is dark by dinnertime. We have everything ready to be brought in for winter and as of now — Monday, Nov. 1 (I write this over a week before you see it) — we have not had our 1st hard frost and many leaves have not gotten their fall colors.
One exception is our dogwood tree and she is a beautiful red. I hate to say we never noticed her before, but normally, all the trees and shrubs around her are colorful, so she didn’t stand out.
Now, about that hard frost I mentioned. Although fall pruning makes the garden took neater in winter. There is another, more important reason for cutting plants back in fall, and here is where that hard frost comes in. The freezing temps of a hard frost will kill any pests or diseases that could survive and show up in spring.
Peonies are susceptible to fungal diseases and always need a hard frost before cutting them back. Wait for that frost to kill back the foliage before digging your canna lily bulbs and bear in mind they can multiply rapidly over the summer, so begin digging further out than where you originally planted them.
Bearded iris need a clean garden bed to stay disease free. The bane of all iris is the iris borer and their eggs can overwinter on leaves and stems. This has always been a September/early October chore for me, but I have never had iris borers.
But if you have this problem, wait until after that hard frost and then cut the leaves back. This can reduce or even eliminate them from your beds. The reason to wait is because the iris borer moth remains active until then.
As always there are many exceptions to that and chrysanthemums are one. Allowing them to stand helps hold any fallen leaves or mulch that can insulate the plant from harmful freeze and thaw cycles. The one hard and fast rule is to prune any and all diseased foliage and put it in the trash as soon as you see it. Other than that, ask if you’re unsure.
We just bought an amaryllis last week. I had given away the ones we had for years and it was time for a new one. I saw they had my favorite “Red Lion” bulbs and that was that. One of the best things about amaryllis is you can plan when you want blooms.
If you have one in dormancy and want your blooms for the Christmas holidays, get it out and into the light. Put it in a sunny spot and begin watering and fertilizing half strength. In 6 to 8 weeks you should have a flower.
Normally, I prefer amaryllis blooms in February when there’s not much else blooming and a bright break from winter is needed, but I planted this one now. Of course, I may see one marked down after Christmas that could be a February bloomer.
For the 1st time in the 4 years that we’ve had them, our cardinal flowers (Lobelia cardinalis) had gorgeous red blooms this year. We have several varieties and none ever produced flowers.
Although Lobelias are said to be bitter, in previous years she got eaten back when the stems got about 18 inches tall. She grows in a boggy area near the Louisiana iris where slugs and snails could have been a problem, but I never saw them in there.
The deer rarely go in that garden; however, the groundhog was a regular visitor so he is getting the blame for their stunted growth. Anyhow, given their success this year, we’re getting a few more plants this spring.
Lobelias have few requirements beside the wet area and sun. If you have a damp area that could use a bright flower, give the red cardinal flower a chance.
The hellebores are looking green and healthy and I am looking forward to seeing their winter blooms. The helleborus foetidus has popped up in new places again. We started another garden just for him up in the woodland area and we’re always adding new plants. Fortunately they transplant easily.
Given our experience this past year with unpredictable weather, don’t wait too long to put up your supports for protective plant covers. We are prone to heavy winds up here on the mountain and they can wreak havoc with shrubs and even small trees if they’re not protected. I know, I know, but some folks haven’t done it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.