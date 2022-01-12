January is here and a frigid one it is. Our 1st measurable snowfall gave me the day off (folks don’t come out to get their hair done during a snowstorm; they aren’t going anywhere) and I enjoyed it. It was beautiful as it came tumbling down. I am always excited about the 1st one, but my enthusiasm wanes with each snowfall. I tried out a new recipe for corn chowder and discovered it was a keeper; perfect for a cold, snowy day.
January’s namesake, Janus, is considered the god of beginnings, gates, transitions, time duality, doorways, passages, frames and endings. He presides over the beginning and ending of conflict–war and peace. Janus is pictured looking opposite ways, back towards the past and forward to the future.
I am watching my amaryllis lilies carefully. I put them to sleep in September, brought them out Dec. 1 and began to water them, placing them in a sunny spot. I have been rewarded with rapidly growing green shoots and 2 stalks with buds on them. One pot is growing but has not sent up a bud stalk yet. Their rapid growth is amazing. A wonderful gift that keeps on giving.
I received some unusual gifts during the Christmas season. A 40-pound bag of birdseed and suet cakes were very welcome. Family knows I feed the birds all year, and during bad weather they devour everything I put out for them. Juncoes, Jays, Cardinals, Blue Jays, Red-headed Woodpeckers, Finches, Tufted Titmouses and many other varieties visit the feeders.
Another gift was a year’s subscription to Storyworth. Each Monday, I receive a different e-mail question and must title it and write down my answer in story form. At the end of the year I will get a book with all my stories printed in them. I can choose another question if I do not like the 1st one. Both of my sisters also received the same gift. The questions we are getting are all different so it should be interesting reading for us when the project is completed.
The Storyworth project turned my thoughts to the past during the snow. Growing up on the family farm, snowstorms were something we had a great time with. The kids in the neighborhood would gather on the hillside at our farm with their sleds and spend hours trudging up the hill just to come flying down the steep slope, holding on for dear life. Sometimes we would build a fire to warm us up. There were lots of runny noses, chilled fingers and snowball fights. My brothers Roger and Donald, my sisters Carol and Joyce, Linda, Larry and Cheryl Whitacre, Donald Wolford and Tommy Linger made up the sledding crew and sometimes others would join us. We would stay out until exhausted and frozen, then head for the farmhouse and the wood stove for warmth. Mom would make hot cocoa and egg sandwiches for us after our adventures in the snow.
My son’s favorite gift was the Wildlife calendar he is given each year. It is filled with valuable information about the ins and outs of hunting season, beautiful pictures of wildlife and much more. It is a work of art as well as a fountain of information. January used to bring calendars for the New Year from various folks and businesses. I miss them, another tradition from the past gone. What are some of the simple, everyday things from yesterday that you no longer see?
