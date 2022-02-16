Disease’s warning signs differ for women
Reading this could save your life.
If you are a typical woman, you may not know all you need to know about heart disease. You may know about general warning signs, risk factors and healthy behaviors.
Yet, many women do not know that women experience very different symptoms than men do. Health research is just now discovering the differences between men and women when it comes to heart health. You also need to know what you can do to lower the chances of having heart disease.
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer among women. It may surprise you to learn that more women die from heart disease than from any other cause, including all types of cancer.
It is the leading cause of death for both men and women, among all races and ethnicities and all income and educational levels.
Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common form of heart disease. The heart needs oxygen that it gets through the blood in the coronary arteries. When the arteries get smaller or clogged and can’t get enough blood to the heart muscle, you get CHD.
If the blood supply is completely cut off, it causes a heart attack. The part of the heart that does not get oxygen begins to die, and some of the heart muscle may be damaged permanently.
Every minute counts during a heart attack. It is critical to know the warning signs and to act quickly. If you have some of these symptoms, call 911 right away.
• Chest discomfort or pressure, fullness, squeezing or pain in the center of the chest that lasts longer than a few minutes, or comes and goes;
• Spreading pain to one or both arms, back, jaw or stomach;
• Cold sweats and nausea.
As with men, women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain or discomfort. But women are somewhat more likely than men to have some of the other warning signs, such as shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting and back or jaw pain.
Standard cardiac tests often pin down the cause of chest pain in men. But in women, the cause of chest pain may be more difficult to explain. More research is now being done to study women and heart disease.
Are you at risk for heart disease or a heart attack? Anything that increases the chance of getting a disease is called a risk factor. Heart disease risk factors that you cannot control are age, gender, race, and family history of heart disease.
The good news is there are many other risk factors you can do something about.
• Don’t smoke or quit if you do. Ask your health care provider for help.
• Move more. Physical activity strengthens your heart and other organs and helps you maintain a healthy weight.
• Control your blood pressure and get it checked regularly.
• Check your cholesterol levels regularly if it is high. Normal cholesterol levels should be tested at least every five years.
• Maintain a healthy weight by limiting extra calories and being active.
• Visit your dentist twice a year. Oral health problems are associated with heart disease.
• Control diabetes. A buildup of blood sugar can damage blood vessels. About 75 percent of people with diabetes die from some type of heart disease.
• Consider an aspirin a day. Ask your doctor if you are a candidate for taking a baby aspirin daily.
• Reduce stress. Making time to enjoy family, friends, and even pets can lower heart rate and blood pressure.
Women often do not make the connection between risk factors and their own chance of developing heart problems. Half of all heart attacks are linked to risk factors that could have been eliminated.
Today, seriously think about which of these risk factors you can improve.
As women, we are often the caregivers, the homemakers, and the leaders in our family, faith organizations, and community groups. Caring for ourselves is one of the most important ways we can be there to care for others.
Heart Healthy Recipes
Skillet Granola
1/3 cup vegetable oil
3 Tbsp. honey
1/4 cup powdered milk
1 tsp. vanilla
4 cups uncooked, old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup sunflower seeds (or other nut)
1 cup raisins
Warm oil and honey in a skillet for 1 minute over medium heat. Add powdered milk and vanilla. Stir in oats and sunflower seeds and mix until coated with oil and honey mixture. Heat over medium heat.
Stir until oatmeal is slightly brown. Take off heat. Stir in raisins. Cool mixture. Store in an airtight container (jar or plastic bag).
Source: University of Maine Extension Service
Morning Muffins
Nonstick cooking spray
1 egg
1 cup low-fat milk (1%)
1/3 cup sugar
2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1/2 cup grated carrots
1/2 cup raisins
1/2 cup toasted walnuts (optional)
1 tsp. vanilla (optional)
1-1/2 cups flour
1 cup old-fashioned oatmeal
1 tsp. cinnamon (optional)
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray. Mix egg, milk, sugar, oil, carrots, raisins, walnuts and vanilla. Mix flour, oatmeal, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir gently until flour is just moistened. Gently fill muffin cups about 3/4 full. Bake for 15 minutes or until edges start to brown.
Tips: Morning Muffins freeze well, and thaw quickly.
Source: University of Maine Extension Service
Tropical Chicken Salad
1/2 cup low-fat mayonnaise
2 Tbsp. honey
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
2 (10-oz.) cans of chicken in light broth or 2 cups of cooked chicken, chopped
1 (11-oz.) can of mandarin oranges, drained
1 (8-oz.) can of pineapple (chunks or tidbits), drained
1 cup apple, washed, chopped, skin on!
1/2 cup chopped celery
Chopped pecans or almonds for extra crunch (optional)
Combine ingredients in large bowl. Chill at least 1 hour for flavors to blend. Serve on whole wheat tortilla wraps lined with spinach, rolled up and cut into pieces. Secure roll-ups with toothpick if desired.
Source: University of Maine Extension Service
Banana Oatmeal Coffee Cake
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2/3 cup brown sugar, packed
2 eggs
1 cup mashed banana (about 3)
1 tsp. vanilla
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1-1/3 cup rolled oats
1/4 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
3/4 cup rolled oats (for topping)
1/3 cup brown sugar, packed (for topping)
2 Tbsp. butter or margarine, melted (for topping)
1/2 tsp. cinnamon (for topping)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 8-inch square pan with cooking spray. Stir together flour, 1-1/3 cups oats, salt and baking soda. Break eggs into a shallow dish. In a large bowl, mix the oil with 2/3 cup brown sugar. Beat in the eggs, then the bananas and vanilla.
Stir in the flour mixture into the banana mixture. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Mix 3/4 cup oats, 1/3 cup brown sugar, melted butter or margarine and cinnamon together until crumbly. Sprinkle on top of batter. Bake in preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until it tests done with a toothpick. Transfer to a rack to cool. Store in a tightly covered container.
Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips
3 kiwi, gently rubbed under cold running water, peeled and diced
2 apples, gently rubbed under cold running water, peeled, cored, and diced
6 oz. raspberries, washed gently under cool running water
1 lb. strawberries, washed gently under cool running water, sliced
2 Tbsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. brown sugar
3 Tbsp. strawberry fruit preserves
1/2 cup sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
10 whole wheat tortillas
In a large bowl, combine kiwis, apples, raspberries, strawberries, 2 Tbsp. sugar, brown sugar and fruit preserves. Mix gently. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes.
In a small bowl, mix 1/2 cup sugar with cinnamon. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut tortillas into wedges and arrange in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Coat one side of each wedge with cooking spray.
Sprinkle wedges with cinnamon and sugar mixture. Spray again with cooking spray. Bake 8-10 minutes. Repeat with any remaining tortilla wedges. Serve with chilled fruit salsa.
Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
2/3 cup fat free milk*
1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
2 cups frozen strawberries, no sugar added
1 banana, peeled
Place all ingredients in a blender and process on high until smooth. Serve right away.
Notes
• Add additional milk if you like a thinner smoothie.
• Make your own smoothie recipe by blending fat-free milk or yogurt with fresh or frozen fruit. Try other fruits such as peaches, or mixed berries.
Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service o
