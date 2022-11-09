Sally Mullins

The weather continues and that’s about all I am going to say about it today. Our dogwood tree had the most gorgeous red leaves this fall. For some reason, it seemed to be brighter and more colorful this year.

The wait is over and when your spring bulbs arrive, you can plant them and any new ones you bought. It should be a simple matter to get them in the ground since the beds are all ready. You did get them ready, right? Bear in mind some bulbs, such as Aconite, need soaking, so leave time for that. Bulbs planted in clusters give the most visual pleasure in my mind. Remember to check unexpected height and to put the tall ones in the back and the short ones in front. Plant any bulbs on their side if you are unsure which side is up. It will find its way up and out. Daffodils and Fritillaria are the only bulbs I can guarantee the deer will not eat. I have not had good luck with Fritillaria, but I’m trying again this year. I have always found them to be intriguing and they will be growing in our garden. Some folks use bone meal when they plant their bulbs, but I have never found it to be of much benefit. Bone meal is also enticing to small critters, so it’s up to you. 

