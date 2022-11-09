The weather continues and that’s about all I am going to say about it today. Our dogwood tree had the most gorgeous red leaves this fall. For some reason, it seemed to be brighter and more colorful this year.
The wait is over and when your spring bulbs arrive, you can plant them and any new ones you bought. It should be a simple matter to get them in the ground since the beds are all ready. You did get them ready, right? Bear in mind some bulbs, such as Aconite, need soaking, so leave time for that. Bulbs planted in clusters give the most visual pleasure in my mind. Remember to check unexpected height and to put the tall ones in the back and the short ones in front. Plant any bulbs on their side if you are unsure which side is up. It will find its way up and out. Daffodils and Fritillaria are the only bulbs I can guarantee the deer will not eat. I have not had good luck with Fritillaria, but I’m trying again this year. I have always found them to be intriguing and they will be growing in our garden. Some folks use bone meal when they plant their bulbs, but I have never found it to be of much benefit. Bone meal is also enticing to small critters, so it’s up to you.
Weave your garlic, onions or dried chilies together to make attractive holiday wreaths with a gourmet twist or just to keep them handy for personal use.
If you have cold frames, it is time to get them cleaned and set up. With such uncertain weather, you need to be ready when the cold hits. I see windows upon occasion at yard sales and online that would be perfect for a cold frame.
It is too late to prune your roses because it would open them up to winter injury, but the rose garden should be thoroughly raked and cleaned to prevent black spot and other diseases. Clean up around your cut peonies and iris, also. This is even more important if you’ve had disease problems in the past. If your climbing roses are in an exposed location, tie them up with broad strips or rags so the wind won’t whip them against their trellis and damage their bark.
Be extra vigilant cleaning up under fruit trees as fallen fruit and foliage allowed to overwinter invites problems next spring. So will shriveled fruit left hanging on trees. It’s best to pick and remove it. That being said, it can be of benefit to birds if left hanging. Your call on that.
We always seem to have moss growing on our walkway and it can be very slippery if it gets cold and freezes. We mix 3 Tbsp. of baking soda in 1 quart of water in a spray bottle and spray the moss on a non-windy day. One application does the trick for us. It’s a simple solution to what could be a major problem. A little baking soda in the fireplace can take away the damp smell. Just be sure to get it all vacuumed out before you have a fire.
If you have not taken cuttings of any herbs you want to root for gifts or spring planting, do it now before the freeze hits. Basil, lavender, marjoram, spearmint, oregano, rosemary, sage and thyme all root easily from cuttings. Start them now and they will be more than ready for gift giving or spring planting. Continue to harvest any herbs you want to dry. Since it’s so late in the season, cut the entire plant down rather than harvesting leaf by leaf. Severely prune perennial herbs such as lavender, sage, oregano and thyme to overwinter in the garden.
Rake and gather leaves to start a leaf-only compost pile. Then run them over with your lawnmower before you put it away for winter. Once crumbly and aged in a heap they will make great mulch in the spring.
The Friends of the Hampshire County Library in Romney are having a silent auction at the library until the 26th of November. Come in and see all the wonderful items made by local artisans. Pick out a holiday present and make a bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.