Colby Nichols is the Review’s newest Faith columnist. His column, “Words to Ponder,” will offer weekly insight into Scripture, Christianity and more. Here is his 1st installment.
As I sit to write my first column to be included in the Hampshire Review, I am humbled. When I was first approached with the idea a few weeks back, I had many emotions internally. I was shocked that someone thought I was a good candidate, excited for the opportunity to share my opinion in matters and scared of the burden that I will be held accountable for everything that comes out of me with my words, spoken and written. When I say accountable, I know the community of readers will hold me to a standard, as well as the Review, but the highest level of responsibility I hold is to my Lord. Scripture teaches the following:
“But I say to you that for every idle word men may speak, they will give account of it in the day of judgment. For by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned.” (Matthew 12:36-37)
There is not much left to say after that. High standards along with great weight comes this column.
The word “beginning” was obviously in mind for the first column, so I went to the book of Acts, the beginning of the church. As I began to read, a few thoughts and ideas came to my mind when I read Acts 1:6-8: “Therefore, when they had come together, they asked Him, saying, ‘Lord, will You at this time restore the kingdom to Israel?’ And He said to them, ‘It is not for you to know times or seasons which the Father has put in His own authority. But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.’”
Of all things the disciples could have been worried about and could have asked, they were concerned over their nation being given power once again. They wondered about a kingdom being restored. They had grown up only hearing and reading about the days of King David and Solomon and the great power that came to Israel through their reigns. I wonder if their questions about the kingdom being restored were pure and only came out of concern for Christ’s reign, or if they were just tired of being occupied by another nation. Whatever their motive, Jesus told them it is not for them to know times and seasons which the Father has put in His own authority. Stop worrying about that thought and start thinking about being a witness. Prioritized thinking is this: stop focusing on times and seasons, it is all about being a witness for Jesus in all times and in all seasons. Living to be a witness versus living for a time that may come or a season that may begin. Jesus gave them their new priority and how to focus, “in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria and to the end of the earth.” Wow! To the end of the earth? Many biblical scholars say this order that Jesus gave can be related to us today, wherever you are. It starts where you currently are, Your Jerusalem and then moves out and out until you reach the end of your earth that the Lord allows.
Summing it all up, lose the thoughts and expectations of when you think a season or time will come and what it will bring. Focus on being a Witness in all times and seasons. Start with what is in front of you, Your Jerusalem first. The world and everything outside of your Jerusalem will be there and will come in the Father’s time because He is in authority over it all.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
