Colby Nichols 2022

Colby Nichols is the Review’s newest Faith columnist.  His column, “Words to Ponder,” will offer weekly insight into Scripture, Christianity and more. Here is his 1st installment.

As I sit to write my first column to be included in the Hampshire Review, I am humbled.  When I was first approached with the idea a few weeks back, I had many emotions internally.  I was shocked that someone thought I was a good candidate, excited for the opportunity to share my opinion in matters and scared of the burden that I will be held accountable for everything that comes out of me with my words, spoken and written.  When I say accountable, I know the community of readers will hold me to a standard, as well as the Review, but the highest level of responsibility I hold is to my Lord. Scripture teaches the following: 

