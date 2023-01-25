KEYSER — Hampshire County students made waves at Potomac State College during the Fall 2022 semester, landing themselves on both the Dean’s List and the President’s List at the college.
Hampshire students on the President’s List (3.7 to 4.0 GPA) are Harmony Keister, Halia Papion, Luke Alkire, Micah Banks, Mackenzie Cook, Sharon Hallmark, Cheyenne Hooker, Destiny Hott, Molly Landis, Madison Mathias, Makenzie Park, Baxter Ritz, Alexander Shumaker, Garrett Sions, Alyssa Spaid, Ryan Stinnette and Alexa Voit.
Hampshire students on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester (3.0 to 3.7 GPA) are Katie Alderman, Grace Bond, Blake Castle, Kyle Cochran, Mackenzie Corbin, Christopher Cowgill, Andrea Crawford, Adrienne Dale, Dennis Davis, Hailey Evans, Dalton Getz, Michael Gilman, Cailin Goad, Brian Haddix, Deidra Haines, John Huffman, Laurel Keister, Brooke Kelly, Averyanna Kennedy, Taylor Kirk, Corbin McAllister, Lauren McKenery, Nicole McManamay, Leonard McMaster, Alex Moore, Samuel Moreland, Aiden Norton, Alexis Orndorff, Tayla Ours, Alexander Phillips, Morgan Pyles, Lorin Rexrode, Lainee Selan, Mollie Shoemaker, Magdalene Slocum, Emilia Smith, Andrew Strawn, Abigail Tomana, Lainie Umstot, Alexa VanMeter, and Elana Willey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.