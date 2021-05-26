ACM awards degrees to 3 locals
CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland numbered a handful of area students among its 310 graduates at the conclusion of the spring 2021 session.
From Burlington, Lucy Jordan graduated as a respiratory therapist and Breanna Nicole Swick graduated in medical laboratory technology.
From Wardensville, Alisa Marie Hahn graduated as a respiratory therapist.
Southern N.H. cites 2 from Paw Paw
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University named 2 Paw Paw women to the Winter 2021 President’s List.
They are Linda Money and Tabbitha Danes.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.