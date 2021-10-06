Feidler attending Marietta College
MARIETTA, Ohio — Virginia Feidler of Augusta has enrolled this fall for in-person learning as part of Marietta College’s Class of 2025.
Feidler, who is a graduate of Hampshire High School, is majoring in music education and special education/elementary dual prep. Students can pursue bachelor’s degrees in more than 50 majors offered at Marietta.
Approximately 360 new students officially joined Marietta College during the traditional Matriculation ceremony on Aug. 16. In-person classes began on Aug. 23.
ACM gives grants to 2 from here
Two local students have been awarded scholarships to Allegany College of Maryland.
Bria Edgell of Points and Haley Abrell of Paw Paw won $1,000 West Virginia Regional Access scholarships from the ACM Foundation. The grants annually go to 1st-time students from the Mountain State.
