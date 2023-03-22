Dr. Roy Knight

“Woke” is a modern term that has come to mean “conscious of injustice in society.” A “woke” person is especially attentive to discrimination and the issues surrounding it. 

Although the word woke has been closely linked to the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, the term goes back further than that and can be found in the 2008 song “Master Teacher” by Erykah Badu and in a 1962 essay published in the New York Times called “If You’re Woke You Dig It” by William Melvin Kelley. 

