There are some interesting research developments in the field of diabetes, potentially leading to the development of treatment, future prevention and cure for the disease.
In the 2020 summer edition of the magazine Hopkins Medicine, a feature story outlines ongoing research that may lead to unlocking the mystery of why people develop Type 1 Diabetes mellitus. Most individuals have Type 2 or “maturity onset” diabetes.
Type 1 diabetes is an auto-immune disease, a condition in which the body’s immune system inappropriately reacts to and destroys the insulin-secreting cells in the pancreas.
There are instances of a research project in one field of medicine leading to a potential breakthrough in an entirely different field. In this case, a researcher, looking for immune cells that might be useful in treating cancer, discovered an unusual type of lymphocyte.
A lymphocyte is a type of white blood cell involved in immune responses. There are basically two types of lymphocytes; B lymphocytes which produce antibodies to fight infection and T lymphocytes which secrete substances to attract other types of infection fighting cells to destroy viruses and bacteria.
These immune cells have receptors on their surfaces that when stimulated trigger their functioning. The researcher, Dr. Abdel-Ahim Hamad, discovered a lymphocyte that had receptors on its surface that were found on both types of lymphocytes, something that had never previously been observed. He dubbed the unusual lymphocytes, “x-cells.”
Besides having these 2 receptors, there were other unique properties of x-cells. One is that they are found in greater numbers in people with Type I diabetes than in non-diabetics. Two, when the x- cells were isolated from different people with diabetes, their B cell receptors had the same amino acid sequences.
This unique peptide sequence is also found on the insulin molecule. All of these properties rendered these individuals susceptible to having these x-cells attack the insulin producing cells in their pancreas, resulting in the development of diabetes.
These researchers subsequently developed a tissue culture of these x-cells. With this development, the next step is to create antibodies capable of attacking and destroying the offending x-cells. If successful, this could not only be a treatment to prevent type 1 diabetes from occurring in the first place, but it also would have the potential of treating people who already have type 1 diabetes and restoring normal insulin-secreting function.
This would remove the need for insulin treatment and reduce the risk of the various complications that occur with diabetes.
Another front in the quest to treat diabetes involves the use of pancreatic stem cells. These are cells that have the ability to differentiate into cells with specific functions. In this case, the goal is to produce beta cells that secrete insulin.
Previously, efforts were focused toward implanting differentiated insulin secreting cells into the body. One problem is that this requires lifelong anti-rejection treatment. The other problem is that the pool of potential donors of these cells is sparse.
The goal is to take stem cells and grow them in tissue culture. The next step is to place these cells in capsules that prevent attack from the immune system, but that permit the secreted insulin to penetrate and enter the blood stream. If successful, this would obviate the need for anti rejection medications and the potential side effects they can cause.
Obstacles that are present include the body’s tendency to form scar tissue around foreign material, which could prevent the insulin from getting out of the capsule. The other obstacle to overcome is to develop a membrane that would permit insulin to seep out of the capsules but prevent antibodies and other substances from getting into the capsules and destroying the cells.
There is an old saying that “Chance favors the prepared mind.” When Dr. Hamad discovered the x-cell back in 2010 there wasn’t much interest in the discovery. Despite the initial indifference, Hamad believed this was a discovery worth further investigation.
Eventually, collaborating with Dr. Thomas Donner, the director of the Johns Hopkins Diabetes Center, Dr. Hamad received funding in 2015 to pursue further research into this mysterious cell, leading to the discoveries cited above.
The writer is a member of the Primary Care provider team at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic in Sunrise Summit.
In addition to primary care, the clinic also provides specialty care in gynecology, cardiology, podiatry, pulmonary medicine and gastroenterology. Family practitioner Dr. Andrew Wilcox co-hosts “Med Talk with Dr. Andy and Cosmic Charley,” a podcast sponsored by and available through the Hampshire Review’s website.
