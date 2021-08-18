What drives you? This is a great question that I was asked recently. It caused me to pause and think about what it is. As I assessed my life and how it speaks forth what drives me, I came to the following conclusions: I passionately love Jesus, my family, the church I serve and the life he has granted me. With these conclusions in mind, I found that what drives me is a commitment to leave a legacy that screams out the name of Jesus, and my prayer is that it’s played out in my life in a commitment to connect with people and change lives. This cannot happen apart from a passionate love for Jesus.
In the midst of this contemplation, I found that often in life the conclusions we come to are not often what is expressed in the life we live. My heart ached as I thought about this, and then my heart hurt as I repented of things that I was holding onto as dear that I should not have been holding tightly to.
Repentance is a kind call to a loving Savior who hears and responds. The spirit of God points to the things and areas of life that we are holding to that keep us from loving and serving in a way that glorifies God. As he leads and we respond in repentance, he then becomes who we are committed to and our drive to serve becomes that which honors him.
With repentance then comes the call to respond in faith. This comes by following what we know is true. This can get cloudy. We don’t follow our hearts; we follow him. This is not done apart from the word of God. Let the word of God so saturate you that you know the call of the spirit of God for he will not have you do that which is contrary to the word.
So, what is it that drives you? Examine your heart in light of who Christ is and his place in your life. Allow for time in the process. Let it be guided by and in response to the loving call of God to glorify and serve him. My prayer is that it will be a time of refining and of discovery and one in which your conclusions and the life you live match up.
First published Aug. 20, 2014
