Thought: Rules for a Happy Marriage
1. Never both be angry at the same time.
2. Never yell at each other unless the house is on fire.
3. If one of you has to win an argument, let it be your mate.
4. If you have to criticize, do it lovingly.
5. Never bring up mistakes of the past.
6. Neglect the whole world rather than each other.
7. Never go to sleep with an argument unsettled.
8. At least once every day, try to say 1 kind or complimentary thing to your life partner.
9. When you have done something wrong, be ready to admit it and ask for forgiveness.
10. It takes 2 to make a quarrel, and the one in the wrong is the one who does the most talking.
-Unknown (written a long time ago, but it is wise words to go by)
Happy birthday to a wonderful neighbor, friend and relative by marriage, Lyle Daugherty, on Nov. 1.
Also, yours truly will celebrate my birthday on Nov. 2, and my great-granddaughter Emma Charlton will also celebrate her birthday on Nov. 2. I will never forget what her late dad, Scott Charlton, said to me the morning she was born. He said, and I quote, “Grandmother, I have got the prettiest little girl, and she looks like Shirley Temple.” And she truly did. Happy Birthday Emma! We love you!
The Rio Community got about 2 1/2 inches of rain since last Sunday.
Deepest sympathy to the family of Madeline Bott Nesmith. She was the daughter of the late Brent and Bealah Billmeyer of Rio, who ran an apple orchard and a packing shed here in Rio. In fact, the packing shed is still standing. Her only daughter and son-in-law Janie and John Mathias, you have our prayers and hugs are with you all.
Our deepest sympathy to Tina and Rick Fitzwater on the death of her father, William “Billy” Orndorff Jr. When he helped at the Rio Mall, I used to see him there lots of days. He was always friendly and a nice man. Our prayers are with the family.
Our deepest sympathy to the Debra “Debbie” Lupton family of Rio.
The children are in schools and those yellow buses are running and we are moving right along, so try and stay safe from flu and Covid-19, and stay warm. Winter is on its way.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back next Sunday, Nov. 7.
Until next time, any news to share please call. God bless.
