Springtime here brings 2 Appalachian delicacies: the meaty morel mushroom and the ever-flavorful warm weather favorite, ramps.
Whether you “know a guy,” have a secret spot, buy them from a stand or love the adventure of harvesting them yourself, we’re barreling directly into ramp-and-morel season. Get out and take advantage of the warmer temperatures and the familiar flavors of spring.
Ramps
Ramps are an early-spring find, and are in season generally between late March and early-to-mid-May. Technically, they’re known as “wild leeks,” and are a close relative to both garlic and onion.
How do you harvest them? Well, look for giant green patches under deciduous (leafy) trees in the woods. The WVU Extension Service emphasizes that the soil below deciduous trees has enough moisture and nutrients for ramps to thrive.
Got a green thumb? Growing ramps is an option as well, but beware: ramps take between 5 and 10 years to grow from seed. If you’re patient and committed to cultivating your own personal patch, plant some of the tiny black seeds on a moist, shady hillside and begin your wait. Ethical harvesting should be a priority, so do a little research to find out the do’s and don’ts of foraging.
If you’re not patient enough to plant, and if harvesting wild, pungent greens isn’t your particular forte, have no fear. Farm stands, vendor markets and local businesses know just how much ramps add to Appalachian cuisine, and so you can stop by produce hotspots like Spring Valley on Sunrise Summit to get your flavor fix.
Ramps have a powerful, garlicky-onion bite, and they can be incorporated into many classic recipes to take advantage of the flavor. Probably the most well-known way folks prepare the springtime favorite is to either fry them up with potatoes in a skillet, with other veggies like asparagus or Brussels sprouts, or with bacon and eggs. Do a little Googling to find a creative way to “ramp up” your cooking this season.
Try this: Grilled asparagus with ramp dressing
Ingredients
1 bunch ramps coarsely chopped
Splash lemon juice and zest
3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
1 bunch green asparagus
Olive oil for brushing
2 burrata or mozzarella cheese balls, patted dry
Directions
Puree ramps and olive oil in blender until fully combined—the oil should look green. Season with lemon juice and zest, salt and pepper.
Trim asparagus and brush with olive oil. Roast asparagus over grill or griddle pan until tender, about 2 minutes per side.
Remove asparagus from heat and cut into bite-sized slices. Arrange asparagus on a plate. Top with burrata or mozzarella cheese, and drizzle with the ramp dressing.
Recipe Source: WV Living
Morels
The morel mushroom is one of West Virginia’s best-known delicacies that grow wild in the woods statewide. They’re generally easily recognizable, with their pitted appearance and conical shape, and they’re a favorite here when it comes to both the hunt and the taste.
Many folks relish the hunt just as much as they do the opportunity to add morels to the menu; mushroom hunting is a wonderful way to get exercise and be in the outdoors at the same time. There is no expense involved and a bag is all that is needed. The mushrooms often grow around dead and decomposing trees, so strapping on your morel-hunting gear and heading into the woods is probably your best bet. Early on in the season, the morels you’ll find will be a little smaller in size, and the deeper into the season you get, the larger they likely will be.
Don’t wait too long to forage: morel season is just a small window, which wraps up around the beginning of May.
Josh Crawford, an outdoorsman, hunter and occasional morel forager, suggests keeping an eye out under rotten tree limbs for the seasonal morsels.
“Ash trees are also perfect holders of morels, as they seem to like the nitrogen that the roots give off,” he wrote in his Word from the Woods column last year. “It’s imperative to keep checking ‘likely areas’ in late April or early May, as the slightest boost in moisture can make mushrooms grow extremely quickly.”
He adds that sometimes, it’s possible to only find a couple morels 1 day, and maybe 30 a few days later.
Mushrooms are a versatile category of table fare, so recipes range far and wide. Simply pan-frying them in butter with flour and seasoned salt, Crawford said, is a tried-and-true tactic that brings out their meaty flavor.
Try this: Simple sauteed morel mushrooms
Ingredients
Morel mushrooms
Dash of salt
Butter (or bacon grease, for a meatier flavor)
All-purpose flour (optional)
Directions
Soak your morels by covering them with water in a bowl and adding a little salt. They should soak for about 10-15 minutes, to remove any debris, dirt or bugs.
“I split (the mushrooms) down the middle, and I don’t try to chop them too small,” instructs Romney chef Elizabeth Podsiadlo. “They are a very delicate mushroom, and overhandling results in crumbling.”
Optional step: toss the mushrooms in flour before you get them in your skillet.
Sauté the mushrooms in your butter or bacon grease.
“I prefer butter, for a more pure mushroom flavor,” Podsiadlo said.
Cook mushrooms for 3-4 minutes, and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.