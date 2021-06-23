St. Catherine of Siena was a follower and disciple of Jesus and was a courageous nurse who advocated for unity within the church in the mid-14th Century.
By the way, I love the stories of the saints of the Church both dead and living. I love reading and meditating of the Christian saints. As Paul puts it, they surround us as a great cloud of witnesses. They are like stained glass windows through which the light and love of Jesus is to be seen.
Born in Italy and raised during a tumultuous time, Catherine believed that God is as close to us as our own heartbeat. She was a mystic, a writer and a mediator between popes and princes alike.
She risked her own life to care for hundreds during an outbreak of the plague in Europe. She was canonized in 1461 and is one of the many saints of the Church.
One of her quotes which is a favorite of mine is found in her wonderful book “The Dialogue.” She writes “The soul is in God and God is in the soul, just as the fish is in the sea and the sea is in the fish.”
For Catherine, God is not just close by us. God is everywhere. The soul lives in God and God lives in the soul just as the fish is in the sea and the sea is in the fish by virtue of its gills. As overly simple as this may sound it is actually quite a profound spiritual truth which she is making.
Too often we think of God as something out there, something apart from us, something transcendent or up in heaven wherever heaven is located. As a result many of us who undertake the spiritual journey will speak of it as our desire to “find God” or our need to “search for God.” Or even at times our sense that God has abandoned us.
But what Catherine points out so profoundly is that in truth we can never be separated from God. We never have to go looking for God because we are quite literally in God the way the fish is in the sea and the sea is in the fish. In this sense searching for God isn’t about looking in some place or locale.
The search for God is simply – or perhaps not so simply – opening our self to the deeper truth that God is as close to us as our own breath, as our own heartbeat. We are in God and God is in us. I think that this is what Jesus may have been alluding to when he said, “I and the Father are one.”
This is not to say that Creation and God are the same. Or that God is us and we are God. No, but God does encompass Creation and God encompasses us.
God is more than Creation. We exist in God and yet God is so much bigger than everything that exists. While God is infinite and we are only finite; while God is totally different from you and me, God is also immanent and intimate, permeating us and everything that is.
We cannot go looking for God any more than that fish can go looking for the sea. All we can do is say “thank you” to the God who holds us in existence and learn to float in this immense sea of grace.
Be gentle with yourselves this week, friends, so that you can be gentle with others.
