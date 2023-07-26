Winchester to have big auto race meet – On Friday, Aug. 10, the Virginia State dirt track championship auto race classic for 1923 will be held, which will be open to professional drivers from the entire state, and a free-for-all event will bring together drivers from four states. It is expected that hundreds from this section will motor to Winchester as it promises to be the biggest thing of its kind ever held in this section outside of Uniontown, Pa.
The West Virginia state tax of two cents a gallon on gasoline became effective last Thursday.
50 years ago – 1973
PIN OAK — Mr. and Mrs. Mayo Eaton and sons Jeff and Mike, attended the Moreland family reunion at Augusta Fairgrounds last Sunday. —Miss Darlene Cowgill of Albin, Va., is spending the week with her mother, Mrs. Shirley Cowgill.
The Sheppard Stein Company, a manufacturer of ladies robes, has established a sewing plant in Romney. The company intends to employ 50 to 60 people at the outset.
40 years ago – 1983
Last Wednesday an electrical storm with winds up to 55 mph caused extensive damage to
Potomac Edison lines interrupting service to 4,000 customers.
Dr. Jeffrey S. Life has installed a 6,580 gallon aquarium in his office, making it the largest private owned aquarium in the United States.
Dale E. Strother, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin W. Strother of Shanks, was awarded a Master of Science degree from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pa.
30 years ago – 1993
Exciting activities, contests, games, a parade and singing were in great supply last week at the first Annual Peach Festival held in Springfield. The horseshoe tournament, featuring approximately 15 teams, was won by Skeets Everettand Ike Grimm.
Mr. and Mrs. Sid Moore and son, Joshua, have arrived in Iceland after visiting their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dale Moore, Romney, and Delphia Hartman of Springfield for a few weeks.
Navy Airman Christopher A. Groves, son of Robert L. and Terrie J. Groves of Augusta, recently visited New York City aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy, homeported in Norfolk, Va.
20 years ago – 2003
ROMNEY — West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Fred VanKirk recently notified Hampshire County officials of his department’s willingness to work at the local level to have a trafficlight installed along U.S. Route 50 in the Sunrise Summit area. In a July 2 letter to county schools Superintendent David Friend, VanKirk noted that he learned of the need for the Route 50 traffic light from Delegate Jerry Mezzatesta. “The West Virginia Division of Highways is committed to coordinating with the Hampshire County Board of Education, the business community and other local authorities to install a new traffic signal near the Sunrise Plaza,” stated VanKirk.
AUGUSTA — The West Nile Virus may not be the first thing on local residents’ minds when they wake up in the morning, but it hasn’t been forgotten either.
Residents are continuing to deliver dead birds to the local health department in Augusta with concerns that the carcass may have been infected with the West Nile Virus.
10 years ago – 2013
Hampshire County’s junior and senior 4-H livestock judging teams won top honors at the State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest held earlier this month at West Virginia University. The senior team achieved first-place ranking in the state. Team members included Jackson Cookman, Samuel Cookman, Sarah Thorne and Paige Bohrer. Jackson Cookman was the top earning individual in thestate. Bohrer earned a 3rd place ranking and Thorne ranked 7th.
CAPON SPRINGS — A family that works together was honored Friday for doing it right. The extended Austin family was given the award as West Virginia’s family-owned small business of the year in a ceremony that showed off Capon Springs and Farms, the resort they run in Hampshire County’s southeastern corner. And, one special appearance made the day for Capon Springs’ marketing manager, Jonathan Bellingham.
