COMING AND GOING — The West Virginia Division of Highways has agreed to install a traffic light along U.S. Route 50 in the Sunrise Summit area.

100 years ago –1923

Winchester to have big auto race meet ­– On Friday, Aug. 10, the Virginia State dirt track championship auto race classic for 1923 will be held, which will be open to professional drivers from the entire state, and a free-for-all event will bring together drivers from four states. It is expected that hundreds from this section will motor to Winchester as it promises to be the biggest thing of its kind ever held in this section outside of Uniontown, Pa.

