Simon Peter said to them, “I am going fishing.” They said to him, “We are going with you also.” They went out and immediately got into the boat, and that night they caught nothing. (John 21:3 NKJV)
The account above is not just some ordinary unsuccessful fishing trip we read about in the book of John. This fishing trip took place days after the resurrection of Jesus. Do you find it odd that the disciples who had just witnessed the risen Lord in the locked room were just out fishing? I remember when I was a younger believer I was shocked to read about this account. I thought to myself, why in the world would you be out fishing when you knew that Jesus was Risen? But as I have grown and the Lord has taught me, His timing is everything. What we think on our timing scale is usually if not always different than His. Let me try to help you understand.
To try and explain, I don’t have to go far in the text. In John chapter 20, we read about the experience the 10 disciples had when Jesus walked into the locked room. Ten? Weren’t there 12? Yes you are correct, there were 12, but Judas had already removed himself from the group after the betrayal. The other disciple missing from the group on this occasion was Thomas. Why was Thomas not there? We have no idea from the different accounts in the gospels, but John tells us it happened. As I have asked you before, I ask again: put yourself in Thomas’s shoes. Maybe he had some business to attend to and that was his reason for being absent, maybe he had a family emergency and he couldn’t be there. Whatever the reason, Thomas was not there.
If I was Thomas I would have been so frustrated. Could you imagine the feelings of being left out? Thoughts of doubting the Lord’s love probably crossed his mind. I wonder if he even pondered about not feeling like a disciple anymore? Why would Jesus show up when I wasn’t there? I must mean less…
The Lord’s timing is perfect. This situation wasn’t an accident. We have to trust His timing and His plan for us. I don’t know exactly what was happening in Thomas’s heart and mind but I believe he needed something different than the others.
“Now Thomas, called the Twin, one of the twelve, was not with them when Jesus came. The other disciples therefore said to him, ‘We have seen the Lord.’ So he said to them, ‘Unless I see in His hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and put my hand into His side, I will not believe.’ And after eight days His disciples were again inside, and Thomas with them. Jesus came, the doors being shut, and stood in the midst, and said, ‘Peace to you!’” (John 20:24-26 NKJV)
Eight days! For eight days, Thomas had to hear about and ponder the stories of the first encounter with Jesus after his resurrection. From the rest of the story we learn that Thomas gets exactly the opportunity he wanted to touch Jesus and from this He believed. Not the belief of the former Jesus but the belief of Jesus as the Risen Christ.
Back to the fishing account. Peter for some reason needed something more than what had happened in the locked room at the first appearance. We read about it in chapter 20 of another full net of fish that can barely be pulled in. Peter could care less about fish after this. He left the net full of fish and swam to shore. Peter needed something different and Jesus came on his timetable.
These are only two examples but there are others. Another famous one is Lazarus, but that’s another column. His timing is perfect, we must trust and believe that. He will show up for us and provide what we need for this journey of Faith. Remember, if our thoughts about timing are different than His, our thoughts about what we need and what He may provide will probably differ too.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
