cancer i

WVU President Gordon Gee joins Gov. Jim Justice, Dr. Clay Marsh, WVU Health Sciences chancellor and executive dean, Albert Wright, Jr., WVU Health System president and chief executive officer, and Dr. Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, WVU Cancer Institute director, to celebrate a $50 million state investment in the WVU Cancer Institute, June 15, 2023. Babydog, Gov. Justice’s dog, is also pictured.

West Virginia University’s efforts to reimagine and expand cancer care received a $50 million boost as Gov. Jim Justice joined WVU academic and Health System leaders to announce state surplus funding that will support investment to attain National Cancer Institute Designation — a first for West Virginia.

“Our goal is to place the WVU Cancer Institute in the top 2% of cancer centers nationwide, which will improve the health and wellness of the people in our state, particularly in southern West Virginia, by reducing cancer occurrence rates and increasing cancer survival,” WVU President Gordon Gee said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.