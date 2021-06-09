Finally, the temperatures invite us to stay outside longer, extend our evening hours and encourage us to dip our toes into the still-cold water of the Cacapon River. Longer days bring about a host of summertime activities. Welcome back, summertime.
News From The River House: Café hours are Mon.-Wed.: CLOSED; Thurs. & Fri.: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun.: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Extended hours are in effect for concerts and other events.
The River House Singers are meeting on Sundays from 4-5 p.m. Sing along with others and learn about vocal techniques from voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo. Covid protocols remain in place for this event.
Fri. June 11, Elizabeth Podsiadlo Book Signing, 6-7 pm. Come by and meet the author, singer and chef to learn about her new series of cookbooks. Her culinary novel ghost series include, “Talking Pictures,” “The Last Aria” and “Sonoma’s Gold.” A sample recipe from her cookbook will be served in the River House Café during the evening event.
Sat. June 12 and June 19, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a weekly activity of free arts and crafts for all ages and abilities.
Sat. June 12, Furnace Mountain Concert, 7-9 p.m. This musical group will perform vocals with accompaniment on guitar, mandolin and fiddle. Their music is timeless and promises to provide an evening of entertainment for all. They have performed around the world including China and locally at the Watermelon Park Festival. Don’t miss this opportunity for an evening of musical entertainment by the river.
Fri. June 18, Open Mic on the Riverside Stage, 6-9 p.m. Everyone is welcome to appear on stage and share their poetry, music, comedy or any other form of performance art. Space is limited so call ahead to reserve your spot,
Sun. June 20, Poetry After Noon (Virtual), 2:30-4 pm. Join host and local poet John Berry for an afternoon of poetry and discussion to follow. Everyone is welcome. The link to attend is available on TRH webpage.
Looking ahead:
Fri. June 25 (rescheduled from 5/29), Buffalo Run Concert, 7-9 p.m. This group of longtime friends and musicians brings to the stage familiar songs as well as new compositions. Come experience this lively musical performance by the Cacapon River.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: The library is now open Mon. thru Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 6 patrons are currently allowed in the library at one time.
Facebook Children’s Story Hour takes place every Wed. at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
The library is selling Volumes 1-5 of “Winchester Tales” by Mike Robinson. The library pavilion is available for community use. Call to schedule for use on weekends or whenever the library is closed. Donations are welcome.
New books: “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas; “Bridgerton, The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn; “Bombshell” by Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall; “The Last Letter from your Lover” by Jojo Moyes; “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford; and “Small Town, Big Rescue” by Mike Gallagher. New Children’s Books include “Itty-Bitty Kitty Corn” by Shannon Hale and Leuyen Pham and “You Matter” by Christian Robinson.
The giveaway for June is a garden supplies basket, which includes flower seeds, garden gloves, bucket, watering can and garden tools. Like, share and comment on their FB page to enter the drawing.
The library is starting a children’s garden this month. Needed donations include flower and vegetable starters like tomato, green pepper and cucumber plants. Let’s help get this project started and enable children to experience the joys of tending a garden.
Tues. June 15, Friends of the Library Meeting under the Pavilion, 6:30 p.m.
Wed. June 16, Book Club, 2 p.m. The book selected for discussion this month is, “The Forgotten Garden” by Kate Morton.
Wed. June 16, The Children’s Summer Reading Program begins entitled, “Tales and Tails.” This program is available virtually or under the Pavilion. Registration is available on their FB page.
Sat. June 19, 2-4 p.m. Community Bingo Under the Pavilion hosted by Friends of the Library. Come out for an afternoon of old time fun which includes baked goods as prizes. Future dates include Sat. July 17 and Sat. Aug. 21.
Community Events:
Vaccine appointments for everyone 16 years and older can be scheduled by calling WV Covid-19 Vaccine Info at 1-833-734-0965. Check the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov, local media or social media for additional information.
June 5– 13, Trash Your Canoe Contest. This is a weeklong effort along the Cacapon River to clean up the River. Contestants are invited to take a picture of their “haul” and send it to the timothyareese@gmail.com for a chance to win a $50 gift card at the Wardensville Garden Market, The River House or Stoney Creek Country Store.
Wed. June 9, 16 and 23, Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Mon. June 14 and 21, AA Meeting, 7 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Sat. June 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hampshire Family Frontier Days 2021, Fort Edwards, Capon Bridge. This is a family friendly event, which features local artists displaying and selling their Colonial wares. Lunch for sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Re-enactment of the Battle of Great Cacapon begins at 1 p.m.
Sat. June 19, 1-5 p.m., Community Picnic hosted by the North River Ruritan Club. Central Hampshire Park (behind the Augusta Fire Dept.) off Route 50. Menu items include pulled pork, BBQ chicken, hot dogs and sides. DJ Jeff provides musical accompaniment from 1-5 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Home Society of WV.
Mon. June 21-Thurs. July 22, 2021. Appalachian Dreaming’ STREAM CAMP, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wardensville Garden Market. This camp is free, but registration is required through The Market website. Open to youth ages 9-13 with both virtual and on-site hybrid schedules.
Thurs. June 24, CB Ruritan Board Meeting, 7 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge.
Looking ahead:
Friday, July 2 — Capon Bridge Ruritan 4th of July Celebration. This year’s festivities include a concert by Maria Rose and Danny Elswick beginning at 8 p.m. CBVFD will oversee the fireworks display, which will start around 9 p.m.
Sun. July 4 — Capon Valley Ruritan 4th of July Celebration. Yellow Springs. Current events include barbequed chicken and pork along with sides, an antique tractor and car show, live auction at 3 p.m. and music provided by the band, “Five Alive.” The club’s homemade ice cream will also be served. Food will be available in a box lunch or under a tent on the grounds.
Sun. July 25 – Sat. July 31, Hampshire County Fair, Augusta. Tentative events include car show, tractor pull, mud bog, beauty pageant, livestock sale and live music and perhaps a parade. Stay tuned for additional details in the near future.
Fri. Sept 24-Sun 26, Founders Day Festival on the CBVFD grounds. This year’s festival will feature a cornhole tournament, car show, lumberjack competition, apple butter making, a 5k run and much more. Learn more at their website, www.cbfoundersdayfestival.net. Of course, food and crafts will be available for sale each day.
Celebrations in June:
June 10, Herbs and Spices Day. This day recognizes the diversity of herbs and spices and encourages us to explore using them to enhance our foods. This might be a good time to start an herb garden at home.
June 14, National Flag Day. This symbol of freedom was first adopted as the Flag of the US in 1777. On this day, you might honor our country by proudly flying the Stars and Stripes on your front porch.
June 18, Go Fishing Day. Whether standing on the bank of a river or throwing a pole off the side of a boat, fishing provides an opportunity to relax and perhaps capture a little dinner.
June 29, Father’s Day and Ice Cream Soda Day. What a perfect pairing. Treat your dad to something really delicious on his special day.
