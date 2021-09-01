Being the oldest county in West Virginia, it is no surprise that some recipes dating back to the 1800s are still being prepared in our homes today. These culinary treasures include pepperoni rolls. Now recognized as WV’s official food, they were originally developed by Italian immigrants to feed hungry coalminers.
Other favorite foods that have survived over time include skillet cornbread and ramps with potatoes. Morels rank high on the list as well and are highly prized for their enhancement to sauces but also enjoyed fried and served as an appetizer. Those who understand the value of these treasures seek them out in wooded areas every year.
We proudly research old cookbooks and the Internet for recipes that reflect our rich heritage with a nod to our ancestors.
The River House: Closed Monday-Wednesday, open Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Extended hours are in effect for concerts and other events.
Friday, Sept. 3: The Hampshire Highlands Arts Festival Open Mic Battle, 5-9 p.m. Everyone is invited to compete to win a 30-minute paid gig at the Arts Festival the following week in Romney. Preregistration is highly recommended, but registration can be done the day of the event. For questions and additional information, contact TRH at music.trh@gmail.com.
Saturday, Sept. 4: Storytelling performance by Adam Booth, 7-9 p.m. Adam is the consummate story teller and recipient of many awards as well as the founding director of the “Speak Story Series.” Returning to the Riverside Stage, Adam’s talents bring together folklore, music and contemporary Appalachian themes.
Sunday, Sept. 5 and 12, The River House Voice Ensemble, 4-5 p.m. Sing along with others and learn vocal techniques from voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo.
Friday, Sept. 10, Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. Comedy, poetry, performance art and all musical talents are welcome. Everyone is invited to attend and participate in 15-minute segments. This is a free event, which will take place on the outdoor River House stage. Call ahead to reserve your spot.
Looking Ahead: Friday Sept. 17, Dakota and Brendan Concert, 7-9 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the musical talents these 2 bring to the stage, namely traditional, folk and old time mountain music.
The Capon Bridge Library: Open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The library would like to thank the community for their continued support for the recent Library Appreciation Day activities and attendance at the Raincrow Concert. Congratulations go out to R.J. Mason for winning the banjo made by Jim Morris.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wed. at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
Sept. is designated as Library Sign Up Month. Everyone is encouraged to come by and sign up for their library card.
“Flyswatter Art,” created during the children’s reading program, is now on display in the staircase leading to the lower level. Other items on display and for sale include W.Va. crafts and Ed Maurer’s photography prints. A silent auction is being planned in the near future.
The library needs large trash bags as well as Lysol Wipes and Lysol Spray.
The Library continues to be the drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and the H.C. Animal Shelter.
Tuesday, Sept. 14: Friends of the Library meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15, Book Club, 2-4 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month is “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks.
New Books: “Unlocking Lyme, Myths, Truths & Practical Solutions” by William Rawls, M.D.; “The Noise” by James Patterson; “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid; “Class Act” by Stuart Woods; “False Witness” by Karin Slaughter; and “Missing and Endangered” by J.A. Jance. New children’s books include “Eyes that Kiss in the Corners” by Johanna Ho.
Community Events:
Visit the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding COVID 19 vaccination appointments.
The Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market takes place along Capon School Street on Sundays from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. Now until Oct. 10.
Wednesday, Sept. 1, 8, and 15: NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thursday, Sept. 2: CB Ruritan Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Saturday, Sept. 4: Labor Day Weekend Yard Sale and Ruritan BBQ Chicken sale, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Saturday, Sept. 4: 4th annual Benefit Run/Walk sponsored by Wardensville Garden Market, 8-10 a.m. 28813 WV-55, Wardensville. All proceeds donated to the local fire and rescue squads. Register online at https://runsignup.com.
Monday, Sept. 6 and 13: AA meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Sept. 10-13, “Belonging.” An outdoor dance and movement workshop, hosted by Ann Kite. Buffalo Gap Retreat, 229 Cool Creek Road, Capon Bridge. Contact them at buffalogapretreat.com for additional information and reservations.
Sept. 11: 8th Annual Veteran’s Appreciation Festival, CB Volunteer Fire Dept. 12-6 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs to enjoy live music, onsite auction and much more. Admission is free and all proceeds benefit the Hampshire County Veteran’s Foundation.
Monday, Sept. 13: Fort Edwards Foundation meeting, 7 p.m., Fort Edwards Visitor Center on 350 Cold Stream Road in CB. Call with any questions at 304-856-8745. Public is invited.
Mark Your Calendars:
Thurs. Sept. 16, Free Community Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Old Capon Bridge Middle School. Everyone is invited to enjoy a nice meal and catch up with their neighbors.
Sat. Sept. 18, Capon Springs Fire and Rescue 7th Annual Fall Bash. Doors open at noon; drawings take place 1-5 p.m. Off Route 259 on Route 16. Free food and refreshments; additional raffles will be sold. Must be 18 years old to claim a prize.
Fri. Sept. 24-26, Founders Day Festival on the CBVFD grounds in Capon Bridge. Free admission. This year’s festival will feature a cornhole tournament, car show, lumberjack competition, apple butter making, chili cook-off competition, a 5K run and much more. Visit their website for more information, www.cbfoundersdayfestival.net.
Sat. Sept. 25, Song of the River Vocal Performance, 6-7:30 p.m. Musical performance by The River House Vocal Ensemble. This is a free event, but donations are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.