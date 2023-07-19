First in a four-part series detailing the Braddock Campaign in the summer of 1755 (during the French and Indian War) when British forces attempted to capture Fort Duquesne from the French – and Hampshire County’s role in Britain’s defeat.
One of the most enduring stories associated with the French and Indian War is that concerning the Braddock campaign against the French at Fort Duquesne, located at present Pittsburgh. The story can be found in nearly every history textbook from grade school to college.
Since the early 1800s, there have been innumerable published historical monographs, folk stories, amateur histories, paintings and drawings concerning various aspects of the 1755 campaign. Every local area touched by the campaign has its own folktale concerning this great opening campaign of what would become the world's first world war. Ghost stories, local hero anecdotes, and family stories abound from Washington, D.C. to Pittsburgh, Pa.
The campaign and battle against the French and their Indian allies has been used in antiquarian literature to depict the seeds of greatness in the future heroes of the American Revolution and the Early Republic. Who has not heard the legends of George Washington's bravery in the terrible heat of battle, maintaining order in an otherwise chaotic clash, surviving the battle though his coat received four bullet holes, coming to the aid of the fallen Braddock and the superior wisdom of the American in his advising Braddock to fight "Indian style" – advice that the "foolish" British general ignored at the cost of his army being cut to ribbons while standing shoulder-to-shoulder? Who has not heard of the teenage wagoneer, Daniel Morgan, enduring a brutal beating from a cruel British officer for his defiant refusal to display the proper deference demanded by a haughty British dandy?
Through the centuries since this ignoble defeat, these stories have acquired new parts with new generations. It is no small task for historians to find the factual foundations within the elaborate narrative edifice that has been constructed over time.
Fortunately, original documents have been found in North America and Europe that have revealed the distinction between myth and reality. Today, the story is less heroic, but perhaps more compelling: it has become a real, human drama. A drama that becomes a personal encounter as one experiences the campaign through the eyes of the participants via their diaries and journals.
The story of the campaign in Hampshire County is not the compelling story that unfolded at the Forks-of-the-Ohio (this is the area where the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers join to form the Ohio – present Pittsburgh, Pa.) on a hot, humid July afternoon.
The campaign, as it passed through Hampshire County, is an account of cold rain, snow, and mud. Of cutting trees and wrestling with logs. Of building bridges and scows for ferries. Of scouting for best road routes and Indian presence. Of getting food and wagons for the army. Of threats and supplication. Of camp and decamp. Of marching, and marching, and marching.
In looking at the diaries and journals of the participants in this great event as they passed through Hampshire County, there is more a sense of adventure, rather than portents of doom.
Previously written material concerning the first leg of the campaign, that from Alexandria, Va. to Fort Cumberland, Md. as it passed through Hampshire County, simply relates a seemingly endless routine of marching and camping through the northeastern section of Hampshire County during the months of April and May.
Other than a new road being cut in the county, there is no indication that the military had any impact in the county, nor that the local citizenry was even aware of the presence of British troops on county soil. Viewing diaries and other correspondence of the participants in the great expedition reveals significantly more involvement by Hampshire Countians and a significantly greater impact of the military presence than formerly related.
The area around the Forks-of-the-Ohio became of great concern to the French when Virginia, in 1749, issued a tremendous grant of land in the area to the Ohio Company, a land speculation company composed of Virginia's elite and England's prominent business interests. The grant sat squarely astride the vital supply and communication line connecting France's Canadian, Illinois, and Louisiana colonies. An English presence in this area threatened to cut the only reliable line of communication between the French colonies.
The early spring of 1754 found both colonies on a collision course. Virginia sent a small construction force to the Forks in February to build a fort. The French sent a large, well-armed force down the Allegheny when the spring thaw allowed water travel.
On April 17, just as the gate was hung on the fort, the French arrived at the Forks with 500 trained soldiers and eighteen cannon. The commander of the Virginians, Ensign Edward Ward, thought it the wisest course to surrender his force composed of about 40 carpenters to the French, who possessed the ability to, within in minutes, reduce the tiny fort to matchsticks.
While Ward was surrendering, Lt. Col. George Washington was struggling over the Alleghenies with a military force to provide protection to the workmen at the Forks.
Both military forces eventually clashed on July 3 at a hastily constructed fort in the Pennsylvania wilderness, dubbed Necessity by Washington, which resulted in surrender by the Virginians.
Terry Gruber is an educator from Augusta who is working to complete a graduate history program, focusing on the colonial frontier.
