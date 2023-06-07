Belated birthday wishes go to Cinda Bowman on June 1. She enjoyed dinner and cake with former co-workers in Winchester and celebrated a day out with family.
Also sending special wishes to Racey sisters, Julie Fitzwater and Rachel Wilson, on June 6.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Lots of sunshine. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 1:36 pm
Lots of sunshine. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 1:36 pm
Belated birthday wishes go to Cinda Bowman on June 1. She enjoyed dinner and cake with former co-workers in Winchester and celebrated a day out with family.
Also sending special wishes to Racey sisters, Julie Fitzwater and Rachel Wilson, on June 6.
Wayne and Syliva Garman of Green Castle, Pa., spent a couple of days at the camp in Horn Camp.
Darren Saville of Virginia spent the weekend with Larry Saville, and Cynda and Rick Strother of Augusta visit with often.
Laurie Racey spent a few days in Reedsville, Virginia, with her mother, Linda Bussitt and took her to Richmond, Va,. for the funeral service of her brother.
Rod and Cinda Bowman were at the graduation ceremony at Hampshire High last Friday night, May 26, for granddaughter Carli Bowman and the following day to Morgantown for grandson Dean Pownall, a graduate of the Class of 2023. Also attending with them from here was Rob and Corrina Reynolds and Joe and Caleb and Bailey and Carli Bowman. They all enjoyed a nice time with the Pownall family.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed a visit from Carol (Bean) Lindsey of Rockoak recently and also from Rodger and Cindy Twigg, Gabe and Dashell Simms, Laurie Racey, Danny Bowman and Eddie Combs.
Harry and Helen Pyles was recently honored with family celebrating with them with a nice cookout and cake on the occasion of their 60th wedding Anniversary. Special wishes to them and also going out to Wayne and Una Lupton on June 26, when they will be having their 73rd anniversary.
Mrs. Cindy Twigg recently spent time with her daughter, Ali, in N.Y.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.