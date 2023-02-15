Colby Nichols 2022

In a moment of time, everything can change. This statement is such an allusive truth but it does happen.  I know sometimes we get stuck in the mundane patterns of our lives and we feel like nothing will ever be different. Sometimes these patterns go on for months and months but sometimes they can extend into years.  I argue that there are even some patterns that exist for a lifetime and even to the level of generation after generation. What does it take to change? Sometimes it is something outside of ourselves that makes the change while other times it may take us to step out and be the cause.

One such event that I can bring to mind is 9-11. On 9-10-01, what was happening in America? Our society had no idea what was ahead the next day.  I can’t remember what I was doing on 9-10-01 because it was life in a pattern. I will never forget where I was and what I was doing the following morning.  Within moments, everything in America changed. Because of the events, everyone went to bed on 9-11-01 with different thoughts about the future and probably different thoughts about their families and loved ones. It was a confusing time. It was a time of great reflection.  It was a time of great sorrow. It was a time to reprioritize everything.

