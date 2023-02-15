In a moment of time, everything can change. This statement is such an allusive truth but it does happen. I know sometimes we get stuck in the mundane patterns of our lives and we feel like nothing will ever be different. Sometimes these patterns go on for months and months but sometimes they can extend into years. I argue that there are even some patterns that exist for a lifetime and even to the level of generation after generation. What does it take to change? Sometimes it is something outside of ourselves that makes the change while other times it may take us to step out and be the cause.
One such event that I can bring to mind is 9-11. On 9-10-01, what was happening in America? Our society had no idea what was ahead the next day. I can’t remember what I was doing on 9-10-01 because it was life in a pattern. I will never forget where I was and what I was doing the following morning. Within moments, everything in America changed. Because of the events, everyone went to bed on 9-11-01 with different thoughts about the future and probably different thoughts about their families and loved ones. It was a confusing time. It was a time of great reflection. It was a time of great sorrow. It was a time to reprioritize everything.
Maybe this event wasn’t the best idea to write about but it is what came to my mind because it was a moment of great change. Last week I ended my column with Jesus telling his hometown that a great prophecy was fulfilled the day he stood up to read from the Book of Isaiah.
“The Spirit of the Lord God is upon Me,
Because the Lord has anointed Me
To preach good tidings to the poor;
He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted,
To proclaim liberty to the captives,
And the opening of the prison to those who are bound;
To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord. (Isaiah 61:1-2a)
After Jesus read this, everyone was astonished and amazed. But Jesus didn’t stop there. People listening that day said this is Joseph’s son. That statement was basically saying this is only a carpenter’s son, which completely tried to minimize what Jesus just said. Jesus went on to say that there was great need in the days of Elijah and Elisha among the people of Israel but God didn’t send them to them, He sent them to Gentiles. From astonished and amazed to enraged. His locals took Him to the edge of a cliff to kill him after these words, after this moment in time.
Jesus said what he needed to say and did what he needed to do according to the will of the Father. I can’t imagine His feelings leading up to this. He could never walk back into his local community again after this because of the danger but also because he had fulfilled his time there. Nazareth was never the same after that day. The fame of who Jesus was would continue to build but what I find interesting is this all had to happen. Jesus could have remained famous in his hometown by avoiding it and just went around skirting it with His ministry.
Think about that…that wasn’t the plan of the Father. The hard words and hard scriptures had to be said. Jesus knew the consequences of being led to the cliff before he entered the synagogue that day which I am sure hurt his heart. He was sent for this, to proclaim the hard words as well as to proclaim the words of life and hope.
Remember this on your journey of Faith, sometimes the hard words need to be said. Those hard words are needed just as the words of hope and encouragement are. May the Lord lead you to say and do His will.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
