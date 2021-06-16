A 'fifty dollar' purchase stands test of time
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield United Methodist Church is located on land that was bought for “the sum of fifty dollars” as stated in a deed dated May 3, 1851. It was sold with the understanding that a place of worship would be built for members of the Methodist Episcopal Church South.
Trustees of the church purchased the land from Jacob and Barbara Grace. The corner piece of property bordered Vine Street and the North Branch Turnpike.
The 2-foot wide foundation of stone, laid with lime mortar, is sunk 7 feet into the ground. A stone wall of the same size runs lengthwise through the center. Many of the original panes of glass may still be found in the 6-foot-tall Colonial windows.
The 2 doors at the front of the church provided separate entrances for men and women as was the custom of the day. A 3rd door at the side of the church enabled slaves of that era to gain entrance to the balcony where they sat during the services.
The straight-backed wooden pews in the center section had a divider separating the men on the right from the women on the left.
The 16-foot walls of smooth plaster have been painted and papered. A ceiling of sheet metal was put in some years after the church was built because the original plaster began to fall.
The original floor was of wide, rough oak lumber. It has been said that many of the dark spots on the floor were bloodstains that were left when the church was used as a hospital by the Union soldiers after a battle near Romney during the Civil War.
Today, one can readily view the United Methodist church with its red brick edifice that has stood physically and spiritually in the town of Springfield.
On the bell steeple towering over the attic window one can read the painted date, Oct. 26, 1851. It continues to be a landmark for those living or visiting in the community.
