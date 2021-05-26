The weather is slowly easing into warmer days.
The weatherman on TV promised toasty days in the forecast. I had previously been unaware that toasty was a weather term, but now I know.
We didn’t tune in later to find out exactly what that meant, but we will find out I’m sure. All I can say is we are still waiting.
A friend recently gave us some Oriental poppies. They have always been a favorite of mine, but despite much success with them in Charles Town, I have had none here.
Their spot was carefully chosen and hopefully they will thrive there. They are the generic orange flowers so many folks have growing in their yard and I have high hopes for them.
The alliums are blooming and spreading and the peonies are gorgeous as always. Marigolds and zinnias are coming up as is the lavender. I am hoping for a lot of lavender plants this year. The bearded and Dutch Iris are lovely and the Louisiana Iris should be blooming soon.
We have some short dahlias growing on our front porch in window boxes that are doing well. A friend of mine has some tall beauties, but I have never grown them. Next trip into Winchester to Wal-Mart and Lowe’s, glads and a few tall dahlias are on the list. It may even require a trip to Weber’s.
Since dahlias need warm soil when they’re planted, this is really the first opportunity to put them in the ground. Dahlias are wonderful ever-blooming plants perfect for cutting and they have very few requirements.
As long as they get full sun and regular watering in hot weather, they will do well. You can never have too many flowers to cut.
Our Stella D’Oro has been blooming for a few weeks. She is always the 1st to bloom and the last to finish. The deer enjoy our other daylilies, but not Stella. Definitely a must in any daylily group.
Daylilies are the workhorses in the garden. They have neat attractive foliage and while it’s true the flowers only last for one day, they are plentiful and are even lovely cut and in a vase for a special dinner or get together.
Daylilies came in myriad colors and sizes. They tolerate heat, poor soil, drought (when well established) and are easily divided.
Daylilies can provide attractive no maintenance edging along the drive or an uneven walkway(so long, Liriope). Simply dig a low ditch and plant them 1 to 2 feet apart depending on how quickly you want them to fill in.
They’re perfect for a steep, or inaccessible bank where you can’t mow or a patch of poor soil that bakes in the summer sun.
Daylilies are inexpensive, long-lived and easy to share. Plus there are so many varieties with different bloom times, you can have gorgeous flowers for up to six months. Some hybrids even bloom twice a season.
So, if you have a trouble spot or just need to fill in a bare area, daylilies could be the answer to your needs. Plant them in a sunny (or even a partly shaded) area and water well the first year to get them well established and then sit back and enjoy many years of maintenance free beauty.
Your mums should be growing well by now, so pinch them back every 2 weeks until the end of June or the 4th of July at the latest. Pinching means taking off the ends of each stem, causing it to branch out and produce more flower buds.
Obviously if you continue pinching after a certain date, the plant won’t have time to produce more buds until bloom time. If the plant has grown in an uneven manner, light trimming early in the season can remedy that also.
Your houseplants should be trimmed and ready for their summer vacation home, but continue to check the forecasts. If they are sun lovers, no direct sun right away, begin with morning sun and work up. Also start fertilizing half strength.
